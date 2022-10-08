Read full article on original website
bestofarkansassports.com
Hits Just Keep Coming with Homegrown Star Recruit’s Decision about Hogs
The hits just keep coming for Arkansas football. Riding a three-game losing streak and dealing with numerous injuries, the Razorbacks are now feeling it on the recruiting trail, as 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell has backed off his pledge. The announcement, which Russell shared via a graphic on Twitter,...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 9 Soccer Shuts Out Fifth Straight Opponent; Defeats Vanderbilt 3-0
FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) shut out Vanderbilt (8-2-3, 2-2-2 SEC), 3-0, in front of 2,263 fans, the seventh largest crowd in Razorback Field history. Sunday’s victory marked Arkansas’ fifth straight shutout, all of which have come in SEC play. It’s the most consecutive league shutouts...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Malham Named SEC Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman midfielder Makenzie Malham was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Malham notched her first collegiate assist in the first goal of Sunday’s match against Vanderbilt, then followed up with another one a minute and a half later. Against Florida on Thursday, she contributed to the attack and fired off a shot on target.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Three things I liked and didn’t like in Arkansas’ loss to Mississippi State
Another year, another 3-game losing streak in Southeastern Conference play. It’s difficult to narrow down the things I didn’t like to just 3. On the other hand it was tough to gather 3 things I even liked. It’s pretty simple to state what happened during this blowout loss...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
No. 9 Hogs Host Vandy in Pink Match
FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (9-2-1, 4-1-0 SEC) open the October home slate with Vanderbilt (8-1-3, 2-1-2 SEC) for the annual pink match. The Hogs look to continue their quest to their fourth straight SEC regular season title, one match back from Alabama. Who: No. 9 Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
theunderdogtribune.com
Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football
The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mark Stoops said about Kentucky's loss to South Carolina
Mark Stoops suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Kentucky career Saturday night, falling to South Carolina 24-14. The Wildcats were missing Will Levis, but that wasn’t why they lost. To Stoops, Kentucky lost simply because of poor effort on both sides of the ball. Hid opening statement postgame...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky
Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback MBB Red-White Set for 2 pm; On SEC Network Plus
FAYETTEVILLE – The 2022 Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, returns to Barnhill Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) with tip-off set for 2 pm. The game will also be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is free to the public and...
Arkansas' Sam Pittman says 'frustrating' injuries take toll after 40-17 loss to Mississippi State
Things went from bad to worse for Sam Pittman and Arkansas. No. 23 Mississippi State handed the Razorbacks a 40-17 beatdown Saturday with star Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson helplessly watching from the sideline with an injury. Injuries ravaged Arkansas, especially in the secondary, and Pittman acknowledged the frustration that is boiling. Arkansas entered with National Championship aspirations.
bestofarkansassports.com
SEC Network’s Takeo Spikes Wants Barry Odom Held Accountable for Swiss Cheese Defense
Kendal Briles. Barry Odom. Sam Pittman. The faces of the Arkansas football program are not particularly well-liked right now, even among the Razorbacks fan base. Following Arkansas’ third straight loss – a 40-21 walloping at the hands of Mississippi State – some want to burn this iteration of the program to the ground, start over. Funny how they forget Chad Morris, but digression.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Women’s Tennis Closes Out SMU Fall Invite With Two Wins
DALLAS – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team wrapped up play in the SMU Fall Invitational with singles against Wichita State. Arkansas got two singles wins over their Wichita State opponents on courts one and two. Junior Lenka Stara got her second singles win of the weekend, coming out on top of a three-set showdown 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 over Anzo of Wichita State. Freshman Yuhan Liu recorded her second singles win as well, defeating Kurahashi in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road Saturday for its first true road game of the season at No. 23 Mississippi State. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium will be at 11:00am CT on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or...
Lexington man wins $1 million in Powerball
A Lexington man has won a Kentucky Lottery Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 that was sold in August.
WTVQ
East Jessamine High School student passes away
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
New recommendation for Arkansas school safety
The Arkansas School Safety Commission has submitted its final recommendations on how to keep schools safe.
Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse
LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
fox56news.com
Lexington bar addresses safety concerns: ‘No single bar is the root of the problem’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Businesses in downtown Lexington are dealing with a business killer and that is the rising crime in Lexington. “Hopefully, I can speak for all the businesses downtown when I say that no single business or no single bar is the root of the problem,” the Director of Operations at Creaux said.
