Fayetteville, AR

Hits Just Keep Coming with Homegrown Star Recruit’s Decision about Hogs

The hits just keep coming for Arkansas football. Riding a three-game losing streak and dealing with numerous injuries, the Razorbacks are now feeling it on the recruiting trail, as 2024 four-star running back Braylen Russell has backed off his pledge. The announcement, which Russell shared via a graphic on Twitter,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 9 Soccer Shuts Out Fifth Straight Opponent; Defeats Vanderbilt 3-0

FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (10-2-1, 5-1-0 SEC) shut out Vanderbilt (8-2-3, 2-2-2 SEC), 3-0, in front of 2,263 fans, the seventh largest crowd in Razorback Field history. Sunday’s victory marked Arkansas’ fifth straight shutout, all of which have come in SEC play. It’s the most consecutive league shutouts...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Malham Named SEC Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Freshman midfielder Makenzie Malham was named SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday. Malham notched her first collegiate assist in the first goal of Sunday’s match against Vanderbilt, then followed up with another one a minute and a half later. Against Florida on Thursday, she contributed to the attack and fired off a shot on target.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 9 Hogs Host Vandy in Pink Match

FAYETTEVILLE – The ninth-ranked Razorbacks (9-2-1, 4-1-0 SEC) open the October home slate with Vanderbilt (8-1-3, 2-1-2 SEC) for the annual pink match. The Hogs look to continue their quest to their fourth straight SEC regular season title, one match back from Alabama. Who: No. 9 Arkansas and Vanderbilt.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theunderdogtribune.com

Arkansas Razorbacks fans react after losing to Mississippi State football

The Arkansas football team didn’t have too much fun in Starkville this afternoon and now Arkansas football fans really aren’t enjoying themselves on the internet right now. The Mississippi State Bulldogs beat up on Arkansas and came away with a 40-17 win over the Razorbacks. And understandably, Arkansas...
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mark Stoops said about Kentucky's loss to South Carolina

Mark Stoops suffered perhaps the worst loss of his Kentucky career Saturday night, falling to South Carolina 24-14. The Wildcats were missing Will Levis, but that wasn’t why they lost. To Stoops, Kentucky lost simply because of poor effort on both sides of the ball. Hid opening statement postgame...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Shane Beamer said after South Carolina upset Kentucky

Shane Beamer and South Carolina went into Lexington, Kentucky, and took down the No. 13 Wildcats 24-14. Yes, Cats quarterback Will Levis was out due to an injury, but it was still a nice win for the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks came alive in the second half, too, outscoring the Cats...
LEXINGTON, KY
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorback MBB Red-White Set for 2 pm; On SEC Network Plus

FAYETTEVILLE – The 2022 Arkansas men’s basketball Red-White Game, presented by Reese’s, returns to Barnhill Arena on Sunday (Oct. 16) with tip-off set for 2 pm. The game will also be broadcast on the SEC Network Plus. The annual intrasquad scrimmage is free to the public and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas' Sam Pittman says 'frustrating' injuries take toll after 40-17 loss to Mississippi State

Things went from bad to worse for Sam Pittman and Arkansas. No. 23 Mississippi State handed the Razorbacks a 40-17 beatdown Saturday with star Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson helplessly watching from the sideline with an injury. Injuries ravaged Arkansas, especially in the secondary, and Pittman acknowledged the frustration that is boiling. Arkansas entered with National Championship aspirations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Network’s Takeo Spikes Wants Barry Odom Held Accountable for Swiss Cheese Defense

Kendal Briles. Barry Odom. Sam Pittman. The faces of the Arkansas football program are not particularly well-liked right now, even among the Razorbacks fan base. Following Arkansas’ third straight loss – a 40-21 walloping at the hands of Mississippi State – some want to burn this iteration of the program to the ground, start over. Funny how they forget Chad Morris, but digression.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Closes Out SMU Fall Invite With Two Wins

DALLAS – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team wrapped up play in the SMU Fall Invitational with singles against Wichita State. Arkansas got two singles wins over their Wichita State opponents on courts one and two. Junior Lenka Stara got her second singles win of the weekend, coming out on top of a three-set showdown 6-3, 4-6, 10-2 over Anzo of Wichita State. Freshman Yuhan Liu recorded her second singles win as well, defeating Kurahashi in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road Saturday for its first true road game of the season at No. 23 Mississippi State. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium will be at 11:00am CT on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or...
STARKVILLE, MS
WTVQ

East Jessamine High School student passes away

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Nicholasville community is mourning the death of a high schooler. East Jessamine High School shared condolences on social media over the weekend for Jacoby Pittman, a football player at the school. Pittman died on Friday and a high school football game scheduled for that...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
5NEWS

Fire breaks out at Arkansas warehouse

LINCOLN, Ark. — Crews are on the scene of a fire at a warehouse in Lincoln, Arkansas. According to Central EMS, crews were called to the Latco Truss warehouse on Pridemore Drive around 9:42 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7. The Lincoln Fire Department (LFD) arrived at the scene at 9:45 a.m.
LINCOLN, AR
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE

