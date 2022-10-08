Damascus, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maryland Terrapins were left fuming Saturday thanks to a terrible non-call in their loss to the Purdue Boilermakers. With 7:47 left in regulation, the Terps scored a touchdown to go up 23-17 on Purdue, with the extra point looming. That extra point was blocked, but the Purdue defender responsible for the block was quite clearly offside before the snap. Despite this, no flag was thrown.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO