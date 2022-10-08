Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Sixers are bringing a new guard to town.
NBA・
Ja Morant dunks, rookie dance moves highlight Memphis Grizzlies open practice
If rising ticket sales weren't already an indication of increased Memphis Grizzlies appeal, Sunday's open practice sure was. The crowd inside of FedExForum rivaled that of any past Grizzlies open practice. “I’ve been doing this for 19 years here in Memphis, and I’ve never seen a crowd like this for...
NBC Sports
Sixers to sign highlight-dunking McClung to Exhibit 10 contract
The Sixers organization will be adding a 6-foot-2 guard best known for his highlight-friendly dunks. The team will sign Mac McClung to an Exhibit 10 contract and ultimately have him join the Delaware Blue Coats, a source confirmed Saturday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann first reported the news.
NBA・
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: How Patrick Beverley Responded To Marcus Smart’s DPOY Award
New Los Angeles Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley feels some type of way about the Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart nabbing Defensive Player of the Year honors for the 2021-22 NBA season. View the original article to see embedded media. It looks like, even prior to his suiting up...
Yardbarker
Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Showered with 'Versatile' Praise from Coach Tom Thibodeau
Somewhat lost in the backcourt addition of Jalen Brunson and the newly-extended RJ Barrett has been New York Knicks third-year guard Immanuel Quickley, who remains a crucial piece of a talented young team that boasts some impressive versatility. And following New York's 117-96 win over the Detroit Pistons in the...
Rockets vs. Raptors Preseason Notebook: Kenyon Martin Jr. Back In Good Graces?
After starting in place of Jabari Smith Jr. Friday night, is Kenyon Martin Jr. back in good graces with the Houston Rockets?
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls
Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
Wizards star Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards' preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night
Darius Garland explains how ‘ultimate scorer’ Donovan Mitchell will take the Cavs over the top
Superstar guard Donovan Mitchell is expected to help the Cleveland Cavaliers make some noise in the regular season and lead the team to the playoffs this season. Fans were able to see Mitchell in action with the Cavs for the first time on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He didn’t disappoint, recording 16 points, two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 19 minutes of action.
Indiana Pacers suffer first preseason loss to Knicks in New York
The Pacers fell to 1-1 in preseason play.
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal enters COVID-19 protocols, to miss Monday's preseason game vs. Hornets
The Washington Wizards announced Sunday morning that All-Star guard Bradley Beal will miss Monday's preseason game against the Charlotte Hornets after being placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Beal will rejoin the team once he clears the league's current protocols. The NBA released updated health and safety...
Wichita Eagle
How to Watch Phillies at Cardinals NLWCS Game Two: TV Channel, Streaming Links
The Philadelphia Phillies scored six runs in the ninth inning of Game 1 of NL Wild Card series to defeat the St. Louis Cardinals, 6-3. Philadelphia had been shutout by Cardinals' pitching up until the final frame. Down to their final two outs, the Phillies loaded the bases, and didn't look back. It was their first postseason win in over a decade, and it was a big one.
