New Orleans, LA

WWL-TV

NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
NOLA.com

Cyclist killed in Plum Orchard car crash early Monday, police say

A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDSU

NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
WWL

Man shot and killed in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
WWL

16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
NOLA.com

Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say

Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
L'Observateur

TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
fox8live.com

Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com

Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say

Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
fox8live.com

1 dead, 2 severely wounded in Plaquemines Parish boat crash

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a boat struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel in Plaquemines Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials say the crash happened on Fri., Oct. 8 around 8:45 p.m. Three occupants were ejected from an...
