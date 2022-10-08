Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
WWL-TV
NOPD: Bicyclist killed in traffic fatality
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that left a bicyclist dead Monday morning. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive around 1:15 a.m. According to investigators, the victim was traveling northbound in the...
NOLA.com
Cyclist killed in Plum Orchard car crash early Monday, police say
A bicyclist was struck and killed in a collision with a Jeep Grand Cherokee early Monday morning in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive at around 1:15 a.m. The woman in the Jeep was driving westbound on Chef Menteur Highway, and the man on the bike was riding northbound when he entered the intersection. The two collided, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
WDSU
NOPD investigating deadly shooting on Port Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the 1800 block of Port Street. NOPD says a man was shot just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. The investigation is ongoing. No other details...
Man shot and killed in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed in the 1800 block of Port Street in New Orleans Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD said the shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was later declared dead at a hospital.
St. Roch gunshot victim dies after arriving at the hospital Sunday evening
Through further investigation, police determined that the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Port Street.
Sunday night murder, victim stumbles into business
Cops are looking for suspects in a murder that happened just before 6:30pm. A shooting victim showed up at a business on Almonaster Avenue. He was shot about a block away. “The NOPD is investigating a homicide
16-year-old fatally shot following house party in Hammond
HAMMOND, La. — A 16-year-old boy who attended Hammond High School was shot and killed Saturday night following a house party in Hammond, according to Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Travis said the teen was in a car with several other teenagers who got into a shootout with another suspect.
NOLA.com
Two carjacked in New Orleans since Saturday morning, police say
Two people were carjacked in two separate incidents in New Orleans on Saturday, according to the New Orleans Police Department. About 2 p.m. Saturday, two armed men pulled up to a 21-year-old who was driving in the 6900 block of Morrison Road in New Orleans East and demanded that the person get out of the car.
17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-city on N. Carrollton Friday
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Mid-City area Friday night.
L'Observateur
TPSO: Juvenile killed in overnight shooting
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is currently investigating an overnight shooting which left one juvenile dead in Hammond. Chief Jimmy Travis reports just before midnight last night, a 911 call of a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood of Hammond was received through 911, indicating someone had been shot. As deputies arrived on scene it was discovered the victim was a 16 year old male who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.
fox8live.com
Teen boy fatally shot in Hammond, authorities say
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Oct. 8) in a Hammond neighborhood, authorities said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was found just before midnight after a 911 caller reported a shooting in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Mid-City homicide on North Carrollton Avenue
New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old male dead. The offense occurred shortly before 9:30 P.M., in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue near the intersection with Conti Street.
Have you seen her? Police search for missing New Orleans woman
According to the New Orleans Police Department, 46-year-old Brandy Ann Melerine was reported missing on October 7.
wbrz.com
Deputies seeking 17-year-old suspect in deadly overnight shootout at high school house party
HAMMOND - Deputies are seeking a 17-year-old suspect they believe was involved in the killing of a 16-year-old at a high school house party in Tangipahoa Parish overnight. Sunday morning, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said they are searching for 17-year-old Bradney McGary of Hammond, who they believe played a role in the shootout.
NOLA.com
Man, woman robbed in Lower Garden District by women they mistook for rideshare drivers, police say
Two suspects robbed a man and a woman early Monday morning after they got in the suspects' car, mistaking it for a rideshare. The robbery happened around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the Lower Garden District, police say. The 30-year-old woman and 27-year-old man got in a red Ford Explorer they thought was their rideshare vehicle. The two women in the car drove them to the 1000 block of Tchoupitoulas Street and forced them to give them their bank cards and PIN numbers, police said. Police did not say whether the suspects were armed. The victims fled.
16-year-old dies in overnight Hammond shooting
Tangipahoa Sheriffs are investigating a deadly shooting from overnight. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed just before midnight Saturday in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood, west of Highway 443.
fox8live.com
1 dead, 2 severely wounded in Plaquemines Parish boat crash
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - One man is dead after a boat struck a rock jetty in the Empire Channel in Plaquemines Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials say the crash happened on Fri., Oct. 8 around 8:45 p.m. Three occupants were ejected from an...
NOLA.com
Plans to redeploy NOPD cops and hire civilian workers underway; city goes a week without a murder
Two weeks ago, Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced the New Orleans Police Department would redeploy 75 officers to patrol shifts and create up to 75 civilian jobs to tackle a violent crime surge and police manpower shortage that have left the city reeling. More uniformed cops hit the streets Sept. 25,...
Man kicks in door, hits resident with gun
New Orleans Police are looking for a suspect who kicked his way into an apartment and attacked the man inside. It happened Saturday night just after 11:00pm in the 8300 block of Palmetto Street near Costco.
1 Injured After A Truck Crash In Slidell (New Orleans, LA)
The Slidell Police Department is investigating a truck crash into a house in a Slidell neighborhood. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
