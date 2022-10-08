The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.

FERNLEY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO