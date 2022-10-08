Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Man shot and killed in downtown Reno; $5,000 reward offered
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A man was shot and killed early Sunday near downtown Reno, the Reno Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Museum Drive and the path along the Truckee River shortly after midnight after a report of shots being fired. Police found a man and determined...
2news.com
Suspect arrested after fatal hit & run crash in Carson City
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that occurred Thursday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stewart St. and Little Lane around 5:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. It's unknown what led up to the crash but the sheriff's office says...
fernleyreporter.com
Missing Fernley man found dead
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a Fernley man missing since Sept. 23 was found Saturday. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, left his home on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23 His vehicle was found a short time later, broken down off of Interstate 80 and the Patrick exit. Deputies searched the area but were unable to find him.
2news.com
Teen suffers minor injuries in apartment shooting on Mira Loma Dr.
Reno Police say a teenager suffered minor injuries after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Mira Loma Drive at around 8:40 p.m. It is unknown what led up to the shooting, but police say the victim went to a nearby...
Nevada Appeal
CCSO seeks help in fatal hit-and-run
A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday in Carson City, according to a release from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was later arrested. Neither the victim nor the suspect were identified by CCSO. The crash occurred at 5:12 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of...
mynews4.com
McCarran and 4th intersection closed while NHP investigates crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash just before 8:00 pm. on North McCarran Blvd. and 4th St. has prompted emergency crews to close down the intersection in all directions Friday night. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) has asked the public to avoid the area while...
2news.com
Reno Police Investigating After Fatal Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash
The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD awarded grants for traffic safety
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department has been given tens of thousands of dollars for traffic safety. $53,097 for DUI enforcement: Money from this grant will go towards DUI saturation enforcement. The purchase of two oral fluid roadside analysis units will also be made possible thanks to this money.
KOLO TV Reno
Man convicted of domestic battery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been convicted of domestic battery, the City of Sparks announced Monday. Jonathan Gomez-Gomez was convicted on one count. On the morning of Nov. 10, 2020 officers with the Sparks Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a call of a domestic disturbance.
2news.com
N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash
Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City BB gun shootings under investigation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of BB gun shootings. Deputies say shots were fired into vehicles and houses on multiple occasions in September. On Wednesday, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the BB gun shootings. The...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno begins next phase of Micromobility Pilot Project
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno has started the next phase of its Micromobility Pilot Project. Virginia Street will be closed from 1st Street through 5th Street through Oct. 21, as crews remove the temporary micromobilty barriers and restripe the road for two-way traffic. During the test phase...
KOLO TV Reno
Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff Investigating Series of BB Gun Shootings at Vehicles, Houses in September
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a series of BB gun shootings to vehicles and houses during the month of September. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Detectives identified several juveniles alleged to have been involved in the bb gun shootings. Interviews were conducted and the BB gun...
KOLO TV Reno
Regional law enforcement cracks down on illegal ‘Sideshows’
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Zero tolerance” for illegal sideshows, was the message delivered on Thursday morning during a joint press conference with Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The illegal gatherings, where drivers perform dangerous car stunts have been happening throughout the Truckee Meadows over the summer months.
2news.com
Plumas County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway/missing teen from the Portola area. During the evening of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a runaway/missing juvenile from the Portola area. The juvenile identified as Daryln De...
2news.com
Community Invited to Nevada State Fire Marshal Public Safety Day in Fernley
The Nevada State Fire Marshal, City of Fernley and participating agencies invite the community to join in on a family fun day filled with activities, tours of emergency vehicles, food, music, raffles and more!. There will be 20 plus vendors including the North Lyon Fire Protection District, REMSA / Care...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD issues statement as threat rumors for Reed High spread
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is addressing rumors of a threat made against Reed High School in Sparks. In a Connect Ed call, WCSD says they are aware of the rumors circulating on social media of an incident supposed to take place at Reed High School.
KOLO TV Reno
One person treated for smoke inhalation after Reno apartment fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A person had to be treated at the hospital Saturday night after a fire at an East Fourth Street residence, the Reno Fire Department said. Firefighters went to the Economy Inn at East Fourth Street and Montello Street at 10:20 p.m. and found a second-story apartment on fire. Fire crews were a short distance from the fire and kept flames to one room.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
