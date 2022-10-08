Memphis indie film “Queen Rising” showcases local sights and talents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Queen Rising,” a new psychological thriller set and shot in Memphis hit theaters Friday. The film follows a school teacher who signs a book deal to write about a series of murders on a college campus years ago, only for the murders to start haunting her in the present day.

Princeton James, the film’s director and producer said one of the things that made him proud of the project was the fact that most of the people who worked on the film were Memphians and the project pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local creative economy.

“A $400,000 plus project,” he said. “I had never been on the producing and directing end of a project of this size.”

James said he has worked on plenty of large projects in Memphis, including the newest season of “Young Rock.”

“Sometimes we have projects that come in, which we love, but they don’t always pour money into the people that are home-grown,” he said.

James said he partnered with attorney and executive producer Henry Reaves III to take advantage of as much local talent as possible.

“If I direct this project, I really want to make sure it is a home-grown project,” he said.

From the top to the bottom of the call sheet, James said the vast majority of people involved in the film were from Bluff City, including star April Hale.

Viewers can expect to recognize a wide range of Memphis sights- including various restaurants and neighborhoods. Also featured are the campuses of LeMoyne-Owen College and Christian Brothers University, which stand in for the fictional “Bluff City University.”

“We are so grateful to everyone for being so open,” James said.

He said going to see the film will help ensure similar projects can be taken on in the future.

“We have so many stories that I think can be told in the city,” James said. “This is one of many.”

“Queen Rising” can be seen at Malco theaters in and around Memphis through the end of October.

