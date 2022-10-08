ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Red Wings' opening-night roster starting to take shape

Detroit — The Red Wings are opening the regular season on Friday at Little Caesars Arena against Montreal. By 5 p.m. Monday, the Wings need to settle on the 23-man roster that'll face the Canadiens. They took a major step toward settling on that roster Sunday by trimming 15 players.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players

Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
DETROIT, MI
