ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vigil honors store owner killed in downtown Los Angeles stabbing

By Cameron Kiszla, John Fenoglio
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vMlMA_0iQuPotU00

On Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department began to detail some of the events that led up to the fatal stabbing of 56-year-old Du Young Lee, who was memorialized at a vigil that night in downtown Los Angeles.

The stabbing on Saturday afternoon occurred after two 17-year-olds went into Lee’s hair extension and wig store near the Fashion District, then ran from the store without paying, the LAPD said in a news release.

Lee chased the teenagers, a boy and a girl, and confronted them at the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street.

The LAPD claims the male teen produced a gun and that Lee and the boy fought over it prior to the stabbing, which occurred after Lee fell onto the street.

Video shared with KTLA shows Lee appearing to struggle with the girl over a purse, then the male teen approaches Lee from behind and stabs him multiple times in the stomach, side and back.

17-year-old male and female charged with murder in fatal Fashion District stabbing

Lee then stumbles into the street, where the girl takes the purse as the male teen flees.

A second video shows Lee, who is bleeding profusely from the torso, holding a handgun in the street before he begins to weaken and examines the stab wounds.

Lee was declared dead at the scene, while the teens, who were caught by police shortly after the incident, were arrested and charged with murder .

At the Friday night vigil, friends and neighbors remembered the man known as “Tommy” to many of them.

“We are going to miss him. We’re going to miss him. He’s in our prayers,” said neighbor Monica Villalvazo.

“A wig is isn’t worth a human life. Human life has way more value than anything these kids could want to get their hands on,” added community organizer Naomi Hom.

Lee was vocal in his desire to prevent shoplifters and thieves steal from his business, according to Villalvazo.

“He would say, ‘If I let them come and steal, they’re always going to come back. So I can’t. I work too hard for this,'” she said.

But after Saturday’s killing, neighbors like Alejandra Murodiaz are left only with memories.

“I am going to miss his smile, his kind heart, his bravery,” she said.

Anyone with information can contact Detectives J. Sharman and K. Gonzales at 213-486-8700.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Woman ran man over with his own car in Griffith Park; faces murder charge

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Police said the woman wanted for a felony hit-and-run that happened Saturday in Griffith Park, has been arrested, and she's facing a murder charge. This all happened around 3 p.m. Saturday, in a parking lot in the area of Griffith Park's Western Canyon Road. Police said 70-year-old Valeriy Saakyan was run over by his own vehicle. Police said Saakyan lost his footing and fell to te ground before the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Sonia Sovereign of Los Angeles, drove Saakyan's own car over him. Sovereign then drove away in Saakyan's car, LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally wounded during fight in LA area

LOS ANGELES – A fight that escalated into a stabbing between two men in North Hills Sunday morning has left one man fatally injured and another one in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said. The fight and subsequent stabbing occurred around 6 a.m. in the 9400 block of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Los Angeles#Stabs#Murder#Violent Crime#Olympic Boulevard
KTLA

Motorcycle officer injured on 105 Freeway in Lynwood

A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log. Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage […]
LYNWOOD, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA
Canyon News

Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Officers wait in patrol vehicle after hitting power line in North Hills

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers were left waiting inside their patrol vehicle after running into a downed power line in the North Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles Sunday night. The incident occurred as the officers were responding to a traffic collision around 11:30 p.m. in the 16400 block of Nordhoff Street. A driver had […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

70-year-old dies after woman runs over him with his own car, California police say

A 70-year-old man died after a woman intentionally ran him over with his own car and fled, California authorities said. Sonia Sovereign, 32, is accused of driving Valeriy Saakyan’s car and striking him in a parking lot at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 8 at about 3 p.m., a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

South LA street takeover ends with 60-year-old bystander being shot

LOS ANGELES - A street takeover in South Los Angeles ended with a 60-year-old bystander being shot. Back on September 18, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call near the intersection of West 48th Street and Western Avenue. Upon arrival, LAPD spotted a large street takeover dispersing and during investigation, the 60-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police detain suspect responsible for ATM skimming

A man who was taking part in an ATM skimming scheme in San Bernardino has been arrested by police. The San Bernardino Police Department announced on Friday it had arrested a suspect it identified as one of two men who used skimming devices at several ATM machines in the San Bernardino County. San Bernardino Police Department officers were called to a Bank of America ATM located on the 2011 block of E. Highland Avenue on Thursday. Surveillance video showed two suspects placing "a skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine," according to SBPD.One of the suspects was still at the scene when authorities arrived and he was taken into custody without any altercation. It's unclear how much money the suspects managed to steal or if they obtained personal identification numbers. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KTLA

KTLA

79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy