ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Petaluma crow tests positive for West Nile Virus

By Adelmi Ysita
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137Sbg_0iQuPXq100

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A deceased bird has been found in Sonoma County with West Nile Virus, the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District announced in a press release Friday.

West Nile Virus found in Santa Clara County

The bird was an American Crow found near South McDowell Boulevard and Casa Grande Road in Petaluma. Authorities will continue to trap, test, and monitor the adult mosquitos in the area that the crow was found in.

Nizza Sequeira, Public Information Officer for the Marin/Sonoma Mosquito and Vector Control District said in a statement released Friday, “this positive dead bird is a reminder that West Nile virus is endemic to our region.”

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is the first detection of West Nile Virus detected in Sonoma County in 2022, Friday’s press release stated. The public is encouraged to protect against mosquito bites, look for and eliminate standing water in their yards, and stock permanent ponds with mosquitofish.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petaluma, CA
Pets & Animals
Sonoma County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
County
Sonoma County, CA
Petaluma, CA
Lifestyle
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Health
City
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Lifestyle
CBS LA

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties, including Ventura

The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning.The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.The new maps reflect new data and improved computer modeling since an earlier series of maps was published in 2009, as well as threats from tsunamis originating far away and locally, the Geological Survey said in a press release.In one example of the updates, new modeling for Santa Cruz County shows that a subduction zone earthquake off...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Marijuana dispensary robbed in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in connection with a burglary of a marijuana dispensary, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police Department. Around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, multiple SRPD officers were called to a potential robbery in progress on the 2300 block of Circadian Way. An employee at the location […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Mosquito Control#American Crow#The Crow#Diseases#General Health#Vector Control District#Nexstar Media Inc
KRCB 104.9

Groundbreaking agreement made official for tribal authority at holy lake

photo credit: Courtesy Anlace/Wikimedia Commons Since 2019 Sonoma County Parks and the Graton Rancheria have co-managed Tolay Lake Regional Park outside Petaluma. That interim agreement has been cemented for the next 20 years.   Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane off Lakeville Highway sits Tolay Lake. Though reduced from its original size after settlers in the 1850’s dynamited the natural levee at the lake’s southern end to clear part of the shallow lake for agricultural use, Tolay’s cultural significance to the Indians of the Graton Rancheria remains.   Tribal Vice Chair, Lorelle Ross:   "It has always been a sacred healing space for all...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
KRON4 News

Oakland Zoo mourns mountain lion found in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A young mountain lion that was rescued from a Santa Rosa resident’s backyard a week ago has died, according to the Oakland Zoo. The mountain lion was originally found on September 30 by a resident who observed that the wild animal was unable to jump over a fence to escape from […]
OAKLAND, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Missing Non Verbal Autistic Adult – San Carlos

SMC Alert – San Mateo County’s Alert System. Robert Cambell has been located safe and sound. Thank you to everyone who call 911 and reported his location. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing autistic adult in San Carlos.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Winemaker suing Napa County over new vineyard project

NAPA - A famed North Bay winemaker is suing Napa County over what he claims is overreach regarding an "experimental" vineyard project on land burned in the 2020 Glass Fire.Jayson Woodbridge, who owns Hundred Acre Wine Group LLC, filed the suit Thursday in Napa County Superior Court in an effort to prevent the county from enforcing environmental regulations he says don't apply to the project. At question is 80 acres of hillside land on two parcels along Pickett Road in Calistoga that was "was utterly destroyed by the Glass Fire," according to the suit.Prior to the...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Oakland Zoo vets forced to euthanize sickly mountain lion captured in Santa Rosa

OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion being cared for at the Oakland Zoo after he was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard had to be euthanized, zoo officials announced Friday.  The Oakland Zoo Twitter account made the sad announcement Friday morning. The mountain lion continued to decline despite veterinarians' best efforts. "Yesterday the decision was made to humanely euthanize him," the post read. "We are committed to reducing human-wildlife conflict to prevent future tragic stories like this one."The big cat was battling for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo. Officials tweeted out a photo of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy