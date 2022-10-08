Read full article on original website
The Strange Story Of An African Leader And His Two Vietnamese Daughters
A controversial historic African leader and two Vietnamese women were involved in a unique story that joins Africa and Vietnam in a recent period of history. Jean-Bédel Bokassa, also called Bokassa I, was one of the most controversial African leaders of the 20th century. The son of a village headman, Bokassa was born in 1921 in Bobangui, Central African Republic. After the loss of his father, he spent his childhood in local mission schools before joining the French army in 1939.
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
