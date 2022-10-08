ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies-Braves NLDS Dates, Pitchers and Notes

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, times, probable pitchers and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WXIA 11 Alive

Braves vs. Phillies kick off NLDS | How to watch

ATLANTA — The postseason has returned to Atlanta. And after the remarkable momentum the Braves rode all the way to their first World Series title in 26 years a season ago, they're looking to do the same again this year. It all starts on Tuesday when the Braves welcome...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

The Mets Fall From Grace Wasn’t Sudden

The New York Mets are out of the playoffs as the San Diego Padres one-hit them and the rest was history. They lost two out of three games, and those 101 wins are as hollow as a one-hundred-year-old tree trunk. And like that tree that must come down, the Mets need to identify their core players and change the group once again.
QUEENS, NY
lastwordonsports.com

Padres Batter Scherzer in Game One

NEW YORK, Oct 7 – The San Diego Padres homered four times off Max Scherzer en route to a 7–1 victory over the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday in Game One of their Wild Card Series. The victory places the Padres on the cusp of advancing to the NLDS in the best-of-three series. Conversely, the Mets stare at a sudden end to their 101-win season. Yu Darvish kept the Mets off balance for seven innings, allowing only a solo home run to Eduardo Escobar. Jacob deGrom starts on Saturday against Blake Snell as the Mets seek to avoid elimination,
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown

The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Amazin' Avenue

Mets set lineup for Game 2 of Wild Card Series

Starling Marte - RF Francisco Lindor - SS Coming off a brutal 7-1 loss to the Padres in Game 1 last night, the Mets must win to force a Game 3 tomorrow night. They’re set to face the left-handed Blake Snell, who had a 3.38 ERA and 2.80 FIP in 128.0 innings in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Mets vs. Padres score: Live updates as Jacob deGrom gets the ball with season on the line in Wild Card Series

The New York Mets are turning to Jacob deGrom with their season on the line Saturday night as they host the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of their Wild Card Series. The Padres -- who lead the best-of-three series 1-0 -- shocked the Mets with a blowout win on Friday evening, a contest that saw New York ace Max Scherzer depart to a chorus of boos. Francisco Lindor hit a first-inning home run to give the Mets the lead on Saturday, but Trent Grisham answered back with a solo shot of his own. Here's how to watch Game 2.
QUEENS, NY
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: New York Rangers to Make Salary Cap Moves

The New York Rangers were a surprise to make the playoffs this past season. Embarking on a rebuild in the 2019-20 season, the Rangers had a quick turnaround and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final. With hopes to contend once again this season, the flat salary cap will be an obstacle for general manager Chris Drury. The Rangers will have to get creative to keep hopes of a deep playoff run alive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

