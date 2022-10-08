Read full article on original website
WAFF
Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year
WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
Ex-Marine continues military service in US Army
When someone wants to continue their military service beyond their initial contact, it is usually a straightforward process. That was not the case for Spc. Anthony Santos who went from the U.S. Marine Corps to the Army.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal
World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
He found his activist voice in the Navy. Now this San Diego veteran is being courted by Washington
Shawn VanDiver went from an enlisted sailor battling his chain of command to a political activist fielding phone calls from the White House in under a decade
101st Airborne D-Day veteran laid to rest
World War II and U.S. Army veteran James “Pee Wee” Martin was laid to rest this week during a service that saw hundreds to honor him in his native Ohio.
3rd Infantry Division presents Silver Star to 107-year-old World War II veteran
The 3rd Infantry Division presented a Silver Star Medal to 107-year-old Staff Sgt. Harold A. Nelson, an infantryman and Dogface Soldier, for his service in World War II from Nov. 1942 to June 1944.
Defense Secretary Austin orders renaming of military bases with Confederate ties
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memo approving a plan to rename nine Army bases, two Navy ships and other items bearing the names of Confederate officers.
MilitaryTimes
Will the Marines be the only branch to reach 2022 recruitment numbers?
Thanks to unusually high retention, the Marine Corps is set to meet a slightly adjusted goal for its number of troops — likely making it the only major branch that won’t fall short this fiscal year, military leaders told Congress Wednesday. The Air Force and Navy each hit...
Vicksburg Post
Father-daughter team serves Legion Post 3, Auxiliary as chaplains
“To you is given the spiritual leadership of this post.”. According to the American Legion’s Chaplain’s Handbook, that is the first line of the charge, or call of duty, for post chaplains when they are sworn into office. It’s the charge Randy Sharp received when he was sworn...
Andalusia Star News
A Mother’s Day Surprise – Mallory G. “Gregg” Berry, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Vietnam
For most men like Gregg Berry, Mother’s Day was always special, but the one in Vietnam on May 10, 1970, would be remembered a long time for all the wrong reasons. A little after midnight, Gregg was awakened by the sound of a large explosion, followed quickly by several more. Suddenly wide-awake, his instincts kicked in and Gregg grabbed his M-16 and raced outside for the cover of a small ditch. He knew that the “hooches” [living quarters] were the targets of the Viet Cong and that the ditch offered some safety.
Army Times
Five questions with Gen. James McConville, US Army chief of staff
WASHINGTON — When Gen. James McConville took over as Army chief of staff three years ago, he became responsible for overseeing the service’s biggest modernization push in 40 years. The Army quickly faced new challenges, from navigating a global pandemic to exiting Afghanistan to helping Ukraine fight a...
Court orders review of discharges of thousands of Marines, Sailors
The lawsuit challenged the Navy’s use of the Properly Referred Policy to deny military disability retirement to Torres and other servicemembers in similar situations.
Agent Orange's long, brutal reach continues | Opinion
Until a couple years ago my health seemed pretty good for an old guy in his 70s. Then it fell apart. Now I’m disabled due to parkinsonism and other illnesses stemming from the war in Vietnam, which officially ended decades ago. Parkinsonism is one of the latest diseases on...
