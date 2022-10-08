ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Fort Rucker, Fort Bragg among posts to receive new names by the end of year

WASHINGTON D.C. (WAFF) - On Thursday the Pentagon Press Secretary Brigader General Pat Ryder announced that Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III issued a Memorandum on Implementation of the Naming Commission’s Recommendations. After reviewing the report, General Austin agreed to the recommendations and wants to change the names...
MILITARY
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Mitchell Paige: The MoH Recipient Who Took On 2,700 Japanese Soldiers on Guadalcanal

World War II produced a number of heroes, particularly within the US military. A total of 473 service members were presented with the Medal of Honor, the country’s highest decoration for acts of valor and selflessness in combat. US Marine Mitchell Paige was one of the individuals to receive the award, and upon his death in 2003 was the last surviving recipient from the Guadalcanal Campaign.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salute#Nbc#The U S Marine Corps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Vicksburg Post

Father-daughter team serves Legion Post 3, Auxiliary as chaplains

“To you is given the spiritual leadership of this post.”. According to the American Legion’s Chaplain’s Handbook, that is the first line of the charge, or call of duty, for post chaplains when they are sworn into office. It’s the charge Randy Sharp received when he was sworn...
VICKSBURG, MS
Andalusia Star News

A Mother’s Day Surprise – Mallory G. “Gregg” Berry, Sergeant, U.S. Army, Vietnam

For most men like Gregg Berry, Mother’s Day was always special, but the one in Vietnam on May 10, 1970, would be remembered a long time for all the wrong reasons. A little after midnight, Gregg was awakened by the sound of a large explosion, followed quickly by several more. Suddenly wide-awake, his instincts kicked in and Gregg grabbed his M-16 and raced outside for the cover of a small ditch. He knew that the “hooches” [living quarters] were the targets of the Viet Cong and that the ditch offered some safety.
POLITICS
Army Times

Five questions with Gen. James McConville, US Army chief of staff

WASHINGTON — When Gen. James McConville took over as Army chief of staff three years ago, he became responsible for overseeing the service’s biggest modernization push in 40 years. The Army quickly faced new challenges, from navigating a global pandemic to exiting Afghanistan to helping Ukraine fight a...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy