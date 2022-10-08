ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Football Frenzy (10/7/22)

(KSNT) — Highlights and scores from Week 6 of high school football, including Manhattan’s Silver Trophy win over Junction City in the 27 Sports’ Game of the Week. Game of the WeekMANHATTAN 44JUNCTION CITY 7 SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 35WAMEGO 6 WASHBURN RURAL 66TOPEKA HIGH 6 JEFF CO. NORTH 0ST. MARYS 45 HOLTON 48ROSSVILLE 17 SABETHA 56RIVERSIDE 0 […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

T-Rell finishes latest tour in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka performer returns home for the final concert of the “Dedication to R/B Tour”. In his homecoming, the artist performed in the capital city for the first time in four years. The lineup included Derez Deshon, Sleazy World Go, Famous Amos, and of course, T-Rell. If the music wasn’t enough, […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Motorcycle accident closes down parts of 21st St. near Rice road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 8:05 pm on reports of a single motorcycle crash in the 3300 block of SE 21st. The Topeka Police Department responded to the scene. As a result of the accident 21st St. was closed between SE...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Junction City, KS
Sports
Manhattan, KS
Football
Junction City, KS
Football
Manhattan, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Manhattan, KS
Local
Kansas Football
livingnewdeal.org

Highland Park High School Stadium – Topeka KS

Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built the Highland Park High School Stadium in Topeka KS. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal project site. Location Info. 2424 SE California. Topeka, KS 66605. Coordinates: 39.02431, -95.64898. Leave a Reply. Before leaving a comment, please...
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#American Football#The Blue Jays#Indians
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lunn, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

KWU Game Day: Andrew Sorenson

Andrew Sorenson (SR/Manhattan, Kan.) is one of the old dogs on the Kansas Wesleyan football team, playing in his third and final season for the Coyotes. Sorenson, though, is proving an old adage wrong – old dogs can and do learn new tricks. Stationed at defensive end after transferring...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Wildcats hang on in Ames for the win

AMES, Iowa – The latest nail-biting installment of the Kansas State-Iowa State rivalry, called Farmageddon, ended shortly after 9 p.m. But for a third-straight Saturday, it was 9AM for another Big 12 Conference opponent. Adrian Martinez, adoringly called “9AM,” took a final kneel down, K-State head coach Chris Klieman...
AMES, IA
KSNT News

Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother

PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
PAOLA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Three dead in crash on Kansas Turnpike South of Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Authorities received a call at 9:08 Saturday morning of a car crash, south of Topeka, at turnpike 335 involving a mini van and a semi truck. When authorities arrived at the scene, three juveniles in the minivan were pronounced dead. The other two were taken to a hospital with non life threatening […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JESSE RYAN MANZANO MURATALLA, 33, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $500. AUSTIN DANIEL MATHER, 20, Manhattan, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 1st...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Front Porch Festival set for Saturday

After a one-year break, the Emporia Front Porch Festival is making a return Saturday. Four different sites in Central Emporia will be utilized for this year’s festival according to Lead Organizer Joe Foster, a recent guest on KVOE’s Morning Show. The locations are 1014 Neosho, 1004 Rural, 1117...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to a pair of weekend accidents

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to U.S. 77 Highway and E. Lyons Creek Road for a single vehicle accident at 3:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Cassandra Barlow, Junction City, was turning from south bound U.S. 77 onto east bound Lyons Creek Road when she lost control of her Saturn passenger vehicle and drove off the roadway into a tree. Both the driver and passengers were transported to Geary Community Hospital for minor injuries.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

DEVELOPING: Fatality wreck closes Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities were on the scene Saturday morning of a wreck along the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Turnpike Authorities issued an alert at 9:15 a.m. about an incident in the southbound lanes at mile marker 172. The location is just south of Topeka, near the SW 69th St. overpass. A follow-up alert around 9:45 indicated all lanes of the Turnpike were closed, and drivers should exit before or as they entered Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
WIBW

No injuries reported after vehicle bursts into flames in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Luckily, no one was injured after a pickup truck caught fire in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department confirmed that crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, on Gage Blvd. near the I-470 exit. TPD said crews...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy