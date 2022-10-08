A lone archery hunter's life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member of Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The arrow, referred to as a "lost" arrow, was left behind by another hunter after an errant shot, RCSAR Vice President Harry Sandler told CBS4. No one knows how long the lost arrow had been there, but it's the second year in a row that a Routt County bow hunter has been...

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO