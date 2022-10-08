Read full article on original website
Buena Vista Volleyball Sweeps Pagosa Springs In 3 Sets at Home
In the final home game of the season for the Lady Demons they sweep the Lady Pirates winning set 1: 25-16, set 2: 25-20, and set 3: 25-17. Today’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. Head Coach Jamie Page caught up with Parker Quintana after the home victory.
Monday, October 10th Weather
Look for mostly sunny skies with only a slight chance of an isolated shower along the Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 69. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 65, a low of 37. Leadville and...
Salida Falls to #3 Delta Panthers at Home 41-0
The Spartans fall against a league opponent in the Delta Panthers 41-0. Dropping them to 3-4 overall and 0-2 in league. They will be in action next week when they host the Bayfield Wolverines next week under the Friday Night Lights. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware…
Prescribed Burn Today Near Trout Creek
The U.S. Forest Service is set to ignite a prescribed burn today, Oct. 10th, near Trout Creek in Fourmile. The burn project is being called the North Trout Creek prescribed fire project and will involve burning some 917 acres between McGee Gulch and Shields Gulch. The area is 4 miles east of Buena Vista.
EDITORIAL: Wolves at our door — more on the way
State wildlife officials have reported another suspected incident of wolves attacking cattle on national forest land in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker. This time, it was particularly gruesome. The wolves slaughtered 18 head of cattle. It’s but a foretaste of the carnage to come — following voters’ ill-informed decision on the...
Saturday, October 8th Weather
We’re in for sunny skies with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 64. Look for a low of 40. The San Luis Valley will reach a high of 56. Expect a low of 36. Leadville and...
Sunday, October 9th Weather
Mostly sunny skies today with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms developing in the mountains. Salida and Buena Vista will reach a high of 67 today. Expect a low of 38. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 60. Look for a low of 33 tonight. Leadville and...
Wolves suspected of killing cow calves on Western Slope
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating the deaths of several cow calves on the Western Slope. The calves were found dead on White River National Forest lands near Meeker in Rio Blanco County. CPW is working with livestock owners in that area to collect evidence such as scat or tracks in the area. If it turns out that wolves were responsible, CPW will work with the cattle owners to haze the wolves away from the livestock. CPW says that as of now, the reintroduction plan for wolves in Colorado has not officially started.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating report of wolf depredations on U.S. Forest Service land near Meeker
MEEKER, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves on White River National Forest lands near Meeker that show damage consistent with wolf depredation. This is an active investigation and CPW is working closely with the livestock producer to collect additional evidence, including looking for scat and tracks in the area. If the depredations are confirmed as being caused by wolves, CPW will work in partnership with the livestock producer to implement approved hazing methods and respond to any damage claims submitted.
18 calves found dead so far on Western Slope, investigated as possible wolf kills
RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials said on Friday that they're investigating a report of dead domestic cow calves near Meeker that might have been killed by wolves – the first such investigation in Rio Blanco County. Eighteen dead calves have been identified so far, killed...
Bow hunter impaled by another hunter's lost arrow, rescued by helicopter
A lone archery hunter's life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member of Routt County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The arrow, referred to as a "lost" arrow, was left behind by another hunter after an errant shot, RCSAR Vice President Harry Sandler told CBS4. No one knows how long the lost arrow had been there, but it's the second year in a row that a Routt County bow hunter has been...
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
