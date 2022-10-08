Read full article on original website
Dexter is the behemoth entering the deep SCAA VB Tournament
The Stoddard County Athletic Association Volleyball Tournament was a lot less chaotic when fans could just assume Advance (titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020) was going to win the event, and the only questions remaining were how was every other team going to fare?. The fans of top-seeded Dexter may...
Talented Redhawks turn close game into W thisfast, again
It can’t possibly be fun to be a football coach in the Ohio Valley Conference this season when it comes to preparing to play Southeast Missouri State. The No. 21-ranked Redhawks have beaten every FCS opponent they have played this season and with Saturday’s 34-20 win over Tennessee Tech, SEMO (5-1, 2-0 OVC) has won five straight games heading into this week’s bye week.
Portageville dominates Malden in homecoming victory
Homecoming was sweet for the Portageville Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 as their first-half demolition of the visiting Malden Green Wave (0-7) led to a 68-14 victory. “When you get a win like that, you’re not going to complain, especially versus teams like Malden that historically are very tough opponents,” Portageville head coach Ian Penrod said.
Doniphan drops homecoming game to East Praire
DONIPHAN – Doniphan put on a hard-fought game for homecoming and scored a season-high in points, but fell short 43-20 to East Prairie on Friday. "I thought our guys played the hardest they played all year," Doniphan coach Jason Lance said. "They really wanted this one. We cut it down to one score and it kind of snowballed late in the fourth."
Jackson volleyball finishes third in own tournament
JACKSON — The Jackson volleyball team had a strong showing in the Jackson Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, finishing third out of 12 teams. The Indians went 7-1 in Group 1 pool play, dropping its only set to eventual runner-up Lindbergh. In the gold bracket, Jackson beat Valle Catholic 25-19,...
Kelly grinds out 15-6 win over Hayti
BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly Hawks High School football team hosted the Hayti Indians Friday night, the Hawks were able to hold the Indians late to push to come out on top of the matchup 15-6. The Hawks came into the matchup 4-2 and were looking to stay unbeaten at home on the year.
Jackson football dominates Confluence Prep Academy
JACKSON - The Jackson Indians used a 70-point first half en route to a 76-0 win over the Confluence Prep Academy Titans on Friday night at Jackson High School. The game was called early by the officials with nine minutes left in the third quarter due to injuries the Titans had suffered.
Rams rout rival Red Devils on homecoming
SCOTT CITY — According to Scott City coach Jim May, the Rams put together their first complete game on Friday night against Chaffee. It showed both on the field and on the scoreboard. The Rams opened the floodgates early and often in their homecoming bout against the Red Devils,...
Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback
(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
Cape Central gets past rival Sikeston 41-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Cape Central High School sophomore Za’Aire Thomas totaled five touchdowns Friday night in a 41-23 defeat of Sikeston at CCHS on Senior Night. It appeared the Bulldogs (1-6) wanted it more at the beginning but the Tigers (4-3) made the necessary adjustment at the break and looked like a new team in the second half.
Redhawk FB Notes: No. 21-ranked SEMO is 'average' according to its coach
The Southeast Missouri State football program has won four consecutive games and is currently ranked as high as No. 21 in the latest national poll, as it hosts Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech (1-3, 0-1 OVC) today at Houck Field at 2 p.m. (ESPN+). “SEMO is certainly a top...
Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8
CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
SEMO FB vs. Tennessee Tech
Southeast Missouri State beat Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech 34-20 in football action at Houck Field on Saturday.
High School softball roundup, Oct. 7: Saxony Lutheran takes five-inning, 13-1 win at Scott County Central
Saxony Lutheran (14-6) scored 13 runs through the first three innings, cruising to a 13-1 victory at Scott County Central (0-15) on Friday. Senior Ava Perry led the Crusaders with a triple on two hits and four RBIs, both team-highs, while also drawing a walk in the win. Sophomore Lily Roth’s four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts earned the win for the Crusaders on the mound.
'They better be ready for us': Kennett tennis team going back to State
The Kennett tennis team is once again State-bound after traveling to St. Louis to compete in individual sectionals Saturday. Represented by two sets of doubles and one singles, the Lady Indians were victorious in all three in just two sets. Kennett’s No. 1 doubles duo Claire Bean and Handley McAtee...
High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 7: Meadow Heights gets senior night sweep over Oran
Meadow Heights (18-8) won sets 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 on Friday night at home against Oran (4-20-1), sweeping the Eagles on the Panthers’ senior night. Senior Ashley Allen’s 26 assists led Meadow Heights, while junior Cheyenne Tonjum’s 11 kills and four blocks led up front. Allen also finished in a tie at seven digs with senior Halli Bollinger-Yount.
Woodland's Calvin Layton, Jackson's Mara Wilson named SEMOTCCCA Runners of the Week for Week 6
The Southeast Missouri Track and Cross Country Coaches Association Runners of the Week are freshman Calvin Layton of Woodland and senior Mara Wilson of Jackson. Layton was the top-placing freshman at last week's Notre Dame Invitational, finishing 16th in 17:46. Wilson finished 11th at the Notre Dame Invitaional, running the...
Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
Three-county investigation leads to four arrests, search for fifth person
Sheriff's offices in three counties led an investigation that cultivated in the arrest of four men and another being sought, according to a social media post from the Graves County sheriff's office. The investigation began in Graves County when one man died from an overdose and another woman was hospitalized...
Cemetery vandalized in Caruthersville
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Caruthersville police are looking for whoever vandalized a cemetery in town. Officers responded to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and found several items vandalized. Police have no suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department...
