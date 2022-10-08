ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

semoball.com

Dexter is the behemoth entering the deep SCAA VB Tournament

The Stoddard County Athletic Association Volleyball Tournament was a lot less chaotic when fans could just assume Advance (titles in 2018, 2019, and 2020) was going to win the event, and the only questions remaining were how was every other team going to fare?. The fans of top-seeded Dexter may...
DEXTER, MO
semoball.com

Talented Redhawks turn close game into W thisfast, again

It can’t possibly be fun to be a football coach in the Ohio Valley Conference this season when it comes to preparing to play Southeast Missouri State. The No. 21-ranked Redhawks have beaten every FCS opponent they have played this season and with Saturday’s 34-20 win over Tennessee Tech, SEMO (5-1, 2-0 OVC) has won five straight games heading into this week’s bye week.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
semoball.com

Portageville dominates Malden in homecoming victory

Homecoming was sweet for the Portageville Bulldogs, who improved to 6-1 as their first-half demolition of the visiting Malden Green Wave (0-7) led to a 68-14 victory. “When you get a win like that, you’re not going to complain, especially versus teams like Malden that historically are very tough opponents,” Portageville head coach Ian Penrod said.
PORTAGEVILLE, MO
semoball.com

Doniphan drops homecoming game to East Praire

DONIPHAN – Doniphan put on a hard-fought game for homecoming and scored a season-high in points, but fell short 43-20 to East Prairie on Friday. "I thought our guys played the hardest they played all year," Doniphan coach Jason Lance said. "They really wanted this one. We cut it down to one score and it kind of snowballed late in the fourth."
DONIPHAN, MO
semoball.com

Jackson volleyball finishes third in own tournament

JACKSON — The Jackson volleyball team had a strong showing in the Jackson Volleyball Tournament on Saturday, finishing third out of 12 teams. The Indians went 7-1 in Group 1 pool play, dropping its only set to eventual runner-up Lindbergh. In the gold bracket, Jackson beat Valle Catholic 25-19,...
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Kelly grinds out 15-6 win over Hayti

BENTON, Mo. — The Kelly Hawks High School football team hosted the Hayti Indians Friday night, the Hawks were able to hold the Indians late to push to come out on top of the matchup 15-6. The Hawks came into the matchup 4-2 and were looking to stay unbeaten at home on the year.
HAYTI, MO
semoball.com

Jackson football dominates Confluence Prep Academy

JACKSON - The Jackson Indians used a 70-point first half en route to a 76-0 win over the Confluence Prep Academy Titans on Friday night at Jackson High School. The game was called early by the officials with nine minutes left in the third quarter due to injuries the Titans had suffered.
JACKSON, MO
semoball.com

Rams rout rival Red Devils on homecoming

SCOTT CITY — According to Scott City coach Jim May, the Rams put together their first complete game on Friday night against Chaffee. It showed both on the field and on the scoreboard. The Rams opened the floodgates early and often in their homecoming bout against the Red Devils,...
CHAFFEE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Poplar Bluff Halts Farmington Comeback

(Poplar Bluff) Farmington almost made the comeback against Poplar Bluff, but it was not to be, as the Mules defeated the Knights 34-21 on Homecoming Night. Bluff had a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Knights wouldn’t go away. The Knights offense got to the goalline and Sophomore Brett Drye punched it in.
FARMINGTON, MO
semoball.com

Cape Central gets past rival Sikeston 41-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Cape Central High School sophomore Za’Aire Thomas totaled five touchdowns Friday night in a 41-23 defeat of Sikeston at CCHS on Senior Night. It appeared the Bulldogs (1-6) wanted it more at the beginning but the Tigers (4-3) made the necessary adjustment at the break and looked like a new team in the second half.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

Charleston blisters visiting Memphis Hillcrest 68-8

CHARLESTON, Mo. — After having their game against Hayti canceled last week and with a bye week set for this week, the Charleston Bluejays went looking for an opponent and found Memphis Hillcrest. Hillcrest traveled to Charleston Friday and the Bluejays proved to be rude hosts, blistering the Memphis...
CHARLESTON, MO
semoball.com

SEMO FB vs. Tennessee Tech

Southeast Missouri State beat Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech 34-20 in football action at Houck Field on Saturday.
COOKEVILLE, TN
semoball.com

High School softball roundup, Oct. 7: Saxony Lutheran takes five-inning, 13-1 win at Scott County Central

Saxony Lutheran (14-6) scored 13 runs through the first three innings, cruising to a 13-1 victory at Scott County Central (0-15) on Friday. Senior Ava Perry led the Crusaders with a triple on two hits and four RBIs, both team-highs, while also drawing a walk in the win. Sophomore Lily Roth’s four hits allowed and 10 strikeouts earned the win for the Crusaders on the mound.
SIKESTON, MO
semoball.com

'They better be ready for us': Kennett tennis team going back to State

The Kennett tennis team is once again State-bound after traveling to St. Louis to compete in individual sectionals Saturday. Represented by two sets of doubles and one singles, the Lady Indians were victorious in all three in just two sets. Kennett’s No. 1 doubles duo Claire Bean and Handley McAtee...
KENNETT, MO
semoball.com

High School volleyball roundup, Oct. 7: Meadow Heights gets senior night sweep over Oran

Meadow Heights (18-8) won sets 25-9, 25-8, 25-8 on Friday night at home against Oran (4-20-1), sweeping the Eagles on the Panthers’ senior night. Senior Ashley Allen’s 26 assists led Meadow Heights, while junior Cheyenne Tonjum’s 11 kills and four blocks led up front. Allen also finished in a tie at seven digs with senior Halli Bollinger-Yount.
ORAN, MO
KFVS12

Woman, toddler injured in crash south of Wappapello

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman and toddler were injured in a crash south of Wappapello on Friday night, October 7. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, it happened around 9:40 p.m. on Route T, 3 miles south of Wappapello. They say a 35-year-old Wappapello woman...
WAPPAPELLO, MO
kbsi23.com

Cemetery vandalized in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – Caruthersville police are looking for whoever vandalized a cemetery in town. Officers responded to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and found several items vandalized. Police have no suspects. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Caruthersville Police Department...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO

