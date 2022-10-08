KLST Evening Forecast: Friday October 7th

Afternoon highs got back in the upper 80s today for the area, we had some isolated showers as well that will dissipate soon after sunset. Tonight we will cool down into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow we will have very isolated showers with highs reaching the mid 80s and lows dropping into the upper 50s and lower 60s once again.

Our rain chances really pick up on Sunday with a 30% chance for some showers across the area. These rain chances stick around until Wednesday, when a slight cold front pushes through causing the Concho Valley to dry out once again. Our afternoon highs stay in the lower to mid 80s for the start of your work week and overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

