Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
Jeremy Pernell: They’re Proven and Pricey
Coaches Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda and Luke Fickell have the program-building chops that would serve Nebraska well
North Platte Telegraph
Tom's Takes: Nebraska is 3 wins away from a bowl — but the bar is raised next week
1. Halfway through this season Nebraska is 3-3 and yes, three wins from bowl eligibility. That seems like a crazy sentence to write, but as we have seen, anything is possible in the Big Ten West. NU has found ways to win consecutive games over Indiana and Rutgers. This was the stretch where you figured Nebraska would have to make hay. The bar gets raised next week at sold-out Purdue. But who knows? What I know is that the three remaining home game atmospheres, against Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin, are going to be fun. Maybe the most fun and intrigue that's been here in a long time.
WOWT
Huskers Radio announces Matt Davison’s last game
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday’s game with the Huskers against the Rutgers also marked the end of a 19-year run Matt Davison called Huskers games on the radio. Davison is the analyst who works with lead announcer Greg Sharpe. He is also a member of the 1997 National Championship Football Team.
Stukenholtz: Mickey Joseph Is Leading a Big Red Revival
Comeback victory reveals new Nebraska capable of winning under his leadership
Rutgers’ collapse against Nebraska is on Greg Schiano and his coaching staff | Politi
Finally, on a night when his team’s quarterback rotation looked like the work of a coaching staff that had gone stark raving mad, Greg Schiano had to come clean. The Rutgers head coach had to tell his fan base what most of college football already knew — had known, in fact, for almost two months. Noah Vedral has a hand injury. He can grip the football sometimes. He can’t grip it other times. If that sounds like a quarterback who, you know, shouldn’t be playing, then you didn’t watch the other guy.
News Channel Nebraska
Davison officially announces departure from Nebraska broadcast booth
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Just two days after announcing his departure from Nebraska athletic administration, former Husker Matt Davison announced that he will be leaving the Husker football radio broadcast. Davison, appearing on air with Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and play-by-play broadcaster Greg Sharpe, made the announcement prior to the...
offtackleempire.com
Week 6: B1G Friday Game Thread
1) No pirated streams or discussion about pirated streams. Or whether revolution be the same. To subjects worse have given admiring praise.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
klkntv.com
Flying classroom lands in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The flying classroom landed in Lincoln yesterday. The classroom hosted a special STEM based learning event with a world record holding guest speaker. The education-based program hosted by Duncan Aviation allowed local students to meet with Captain Barrington Irving to discuss possible careers in aviation and STEM sciences. Captain Irving spoke about the opportunities aviation and the STEM sciences gave him in addition to experiences he’s had in the field.
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
KSNB Local4
Eagle man arrested after assault, multi-state pursuit
EAGLE, Neb. (KOLN) -An Eagle man is in custody after an assault and multi-state pursuit on Thursday. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an assault in Eagle at 8:17 p.m. Deputies responded to the 700 block of S. Fifth Street and arrived within two minutes of the call for service.
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
1011now.com
New iPhone technology alerts Lincoln Police of fatal weekend crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in Lincoln were alerted to a devastating weekend crash that claimed six lives thanks to the newest iPhone technology. Lincoln Police said this week the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crossed the road and collided with a tree in an east Lincoln neighborhood.
