ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Former President Trump hosts rally in Mesa for Arizona GOP candidates

Former President Donald Trump stopped by the Valley Sunday evening as part of his “Save America” rally, alongside several Arizona Republican candidates. Family of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers holds protest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Many gathered in downtown Phoenix at Eastlake...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Doctor, attorney weigh on judge’s decision to halt Arizona’s near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A major change in abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. “We were used to answering the phones and helping patients navigate care outside of the state. We had worked out a system where we would see them before and then have them set up tele-medicine in California,” said Dr. Gabrielle Goodrick, owner and medical director at Camelback Family Planning in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucson, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
AZFamily

Court halts Arizona’s near-total abortion ban; 15-week abortion law still in effect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon. This comes after Planned Parenthood of Arizona appealed a Pima County judge’s ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce the Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases, except when the mother’s life was at risk. This new ruling blocks enforcement of the ban, allowing abortion care to resume in the state effective immediately. However, the ruling doesn’t impact the new state law signed by Gov. Doug Ducey banning abortions after 15 weeks, which went into effect this month.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy