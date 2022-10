SOMERS — A bear braved a swam of bees in an effort to get honey from their hive in the backyard of a local home last weekend. Homeowner Michael Bushior said the bear tried to get into his beehive around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 2, but was able to "shoo" the bear away. The bear came back 30 minutes later and tried harder to get the honey. Bushior lives in a wooded area on Rose Haven Road where him and his family usually spot a bear or two each year.

