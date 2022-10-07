ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More lightning means more Arizona high school football delays

By Chris Coppola, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago
Stop us if you've heard this one before: Mutliple high school football games in the Phoenix area were either delayed or postponed Friday night because of lightning that moved into the region just before scheduled 7 p.m. kickoffs.

The impact was felt most in the Southeast Valley, where several key contests were scheduled, including the Liberty game at Basha high in south Chandler.

That game was supposed to start at 7 p.m., but after the delays, kicked off around 8:30 p.m.

Elsehwere, a big clash between two top-ranked teams, Chandler and Queen Creek Casteel, was postponed. The game now is scheduled to kickoff at 3 p.m at Casteel High School.

The another game involving Chandler schools, Perry at Hamilton, also was delayed, with kickoff slated for 9 p.m. barring additional lightning.

Weather caused delays at other locations as well.

Friday's weather delays were just the latest in a strong of weather-related delays that have hampered this season, as lightning also forced multiple game delays or postponements a few Friday nights earlier this season.

