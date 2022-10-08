ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pfaff, House Democrats say Derrick Van Orden doesn’t share Wisconsin values

By Ken Kosirowski
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago
(WKBT)- Wisconsin Third Congressional District candidate Brad Pfaff says his Republican opponent Derrick Van Orden doesn’t share western Wisconsin values.

Pfaff pointed to Van Ordens’ time in Washington during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Rep. Gwen Moore joined Pfaff for a press conference today. Pfaff says this race is about choosing someone who’s put western Wisconsin first.

“What the people have shared with me is ‘Brad, this cannot continue. We cannot have somebody who was out there and part of that,'” said Pfaff.

Van Orden did not respond to Pfaff’s comments about Jan. 6. Instead he sent News 8 Now the statement below:

“Brad Pfaff is a career politician running to be Nancy Pelosi’s next rubber stamp and this event proves it. It’s no surprise to see Pfaff standing with radicals that vote with Pelosi 95% of the time. His campaign is floundering and he will continue to run on slander because he has no platform. Highest inflation in 40 years. Highest murder rate since the FBI started counting. 100,000+ Americans dead from fentanyl overdoses. These are the things that people in the 3rd care about, I know because I speak to hundreds of our folks every week.”

Pfaff and Van Orden face off for outgoing U.S. Rep. Ron Kind’s seat on Nov. 8.

Comments / 4

Dan S
2d ago

I haven't heard anything from van orden except he was in the military for years..no solutions with his criticism, except he has no political experience...

Reply
5
T.J. loves America
1d ago

I've met Derrick Van Orden and he absolutely shares Wisconsin values, just not Pfaff's career politician who has never had a real job values. Derrick Van Orden was in the Navy for 26 years, 23 in special operations and has written foreign policy. He's the real deal, not some fake woke anti-American democrat.

Reply
3
