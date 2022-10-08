ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Hundreds camp out overnight at KU for College Gameday show

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U75e4_0iQuODkk00

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One of the coldest nights in about six months didn’t stop fans from camping out over night to be the first in line for ESPN’s College Gameday show.

By 10 p.m. at least a couple hundred students had set up chairs and sleeping bags on the hill stretching from the set just outside the stadium all the way to the Memorial Carrilon and Campanile.

Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has no plans to leave Lawrence

Friday started with Pat McAfee’s radio show and ESPN College Football Live. Colby Lawhorn was there this morning and he was still there overnight.

“Since I was like 3 years old I’ve been coming to games and there’s only ever been one era comparable to this the excitement on campus is unbelievable,” Lawhorn said.

He was first in line to get into the “pit” when it opens at 5:30 a.m. Saturday for ESPN College Gameday. The show is famous for its signs and crowds of college football crazy fans.

“They go all over the country but to have them for KU football is something we never thought we’d have,” Zach Inman said.

“There is something special about being where the show hasn’t been. There’s an energy and buzz and an excitement,” ESPN’s Rece Davis said.

At 5 -0, the Jayhawks could be bowl eligible before the basketball team even hosts Late Night in the Phog, after not making a bowl since 2008.

Still early October, it’s certainly starting to feel like football weather with temperatures dipping into the 40s Friday night. Which is making it a little more difficult for fans camping out all night and still trying to get ready for their midterms.

“Hopefully by then I’ll have my gloves and my handwarmers so I can actually type because my fingers are starting to get numb,” Katie Ammon said.

The fans though not willing to let that chill cool their enthusiasm for an underdog team taking the nation by storm.

“Definitely not a typical experience camping out for KU Football but hey when we’re going 5-0 we’re going to be here supporting them all the way,” Inman said.

Some things to know if you are heading out Saturday morning, both the parking lots and shuttle will start running at 6 a.m.

The Gameday show starts at 8 a.m. There are rules about the signs regarding vulgarity, politics and religion. All signs will be inspected before you come in to the broadcast area. No markers are allowed in the pit.

