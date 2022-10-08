Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Can Solana’s latest move on the NFT front break SOL’s ongoing slumber
Solana [SOL], as of 9 October, announced a new experiment that the ecosystem planned on undertaking. Blue chip SOL NFTs, such as DeGOD’s and y00t’s would undergo a change where royalties would be eliminated. This may provide a much-needed boost to the Solana NFT marketplace. __________________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
ambcrypto.com
Solana: Why a thriving ecosystem won’t be enough to scare SOL bears
Solana [SOL] as of 8 October, stole the limelight once again by outperforming all the cryptocurrencies. As per a tweet from a crypto-focused Twitter account, CryptoDep, SOL was the top altcoin in terms of trending searches in the last seven days, only behind AXL. This was good news for SOL holders as it reflected the increased popularity of the crypto in the market.
bitcoinist.com
Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) investors head towards Flasko (FLSK) presale
Well-known cryptos such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Solana (SOL) have surprised the market due to their remarkable attributes since their inception. Flasko, like these two crypto coins, is aiming for a massive breakthrough into the crypto market similar to these coins. The new currency wants to foster a community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts interested in investing in rare and expensive alcoholic beverages through NFTs.
NEWSBTC
Broaden Your Portfolio With Oryen Network (ORY), Bitcoin (BTC), Cardano (ADA) And Solana (SOL)
Diversification is the key to success in a highly volatile and speculative crypto market. If one project doesn’t perform well, the other may cover up the losses. Spreading the risk across several cryptocurrencies is the best allocation strategy for any smart investor. Below are some top cryptocurrencies you can add to your portfolio, if not done already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
Make Crypto Money Work For You By Buying Into Moshnake, Solana, And Kava
Despite the volatility of the cryptocurrency market, crypto users can still make passive income by buying and holding potentially profitable cryptos like the Moshnake (MSH), Solana (SOL), and Kava (KAVA). Moshnake (MSH) is the latest play-to-earn crypto platform with valuable prospects thanks to its rebranding and NFTs. Conversely, pre-established platforms...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
ambcrypto.com
Is Polygon facing trouble in the MATIC paradise amid its Web3 expansion plans
Polygon [MATIC] has managed to show consistent growth in the L2 space despite the L2 space seeing a rise in the number of projects. However, will Polygon be able to continue this growth in the future given the current situation of the cryptocurrency market?. The answer to this question may...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum Classic [ETC] crashes past $27.3, but traders might need to be cautious
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum Classic has already seen rejection at the $29 mark. $27.3 also flipped to resistance, a retest could offer traders an opportunity. Ethereum Classic [ETC] has been in a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ambcrypto.com
Lido Finance launches layer-2 Ethereum staking- Decoding its impact on LDO
In a series of tweets made by Lido Finance [LDO] on 6 October, the leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform confirmed the launch of ETH staking on layer two scaling solutions with token bridging to Arbitrum One and Optimism. In July, Lido Finance hinted at this movement when the team noted...
ambcrypto.com
Why are Zcash holders worried, given the growth in size of blockchain
Concerns about a potential spam attack have arisen as a result of the unexpected growth in the size of the Zcash (ZEC) blockchain caused by increasing transaction volumes. Jameson Lopp, co-founder, and CTO of Bitcoin storage business Casa brought this to light in a tweet and stated the Zcash blockchain has tripled in size to over 100GB in just a few months.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s high leverage ratio reaches new highs as narrow range limits profitability
Bitcoin [BTC] just kicked off another week with its price restricted within a narrow range. What comes next and how soon will it come? These are some of the questions that many investors are curious about. Latest observations such as a new high for BTC’s leverage ratio may change the dynamics in the coming days.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK’s bid for $500 will be catalysed by…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK], the crypto-ranked twenty first by market capitalization, has had a rather eventful 45 days. LINK gained by more than 16% in value over the aforementioned period, with its market cap seeing similar gains. The most optimistic news was the fact that on 28 September, LINK managed to hit a 5-week high of $8.4 and have $1.3 billion worth of tokens traded in 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com
Cosmos [ATOM] hub roadmap 2.0 and its Q3 2022 report
Cosmos garnered a lot of investors’ attention after it released its “Cosmos Hub Roadmap 2.0.” In addition to that, its native token ATOM showed a positive change in terms of its total value locked (TVL), developer activity, and the total number of holders in Q3 of 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
ambcrypto.com
Terra LUNA Classic [LUNC] Price Prediction 2025-2030: Why a $5 target for LUNC makes sense
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The native cryptocurrency of the Terra stablecoin system, it was introduced in 2019. It was LUNC that TerraUSD was tied to in order to ensure its price stability. The twin coins’ collapse in May 2022, which caused the cryptocurrency meltdown in the second quarter of 2022, is widely known to those familiar with the industry.
ambcrypto.com
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Are VET’s $2 projections really in sight?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. VeChain is a flexible enterprise-grade L1 smart contract platform with a native crypto – VET. VeChain started out in 2015 as a private consortium chain, collaborating with a variety of businesses to investigate blockchain applications. With the ERC-20 token VEN, VeChain would start its shift to a public blockchain in 2017. In 2018, it would launch its own mainnet under the ticker VET.
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating if Tron [TRX] is up for a trend reversal this week
The continued decline in the price of Tron [TRX] has led to an increase in the negative bias against the crypto asset, new data from Santiment revealed. Data from CoinMarketCap showed that on a year-to-date basis, the price of TRX has gone down by 17.28%. As the decline persists, TRX investors linger in their pessimism toward any significant price rally in the short term.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin’s next bull run may have a USDC connection, here’s ‘how’
Bitcoin’s [BTC] next bull run could depend on how well USDC would flow into exchanges, according to the CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju. The investor noted that the stablecoin played a crucial role in BTC’s future because a chunk of institutional investors held more USDC than any other stablecoin.
ambcrypto.com
Hedera: Evaluating if these HBAR numbers point towards a bear conquest
Hedera [HBAR] was subject to a 8% price rise from $0.055 to $0.608 in the past week, thanks to a social push from its community. According to LunarCrush, HBAR had over 200 million social engagements, with 44,346 mentions and 418 active contributors. Prior to this milestone, HBAR had continued on...
Comments / 0