Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 30, Somerset South Homestead 0

Astronaut 21, Winter Springs 7

Aucilla Christian 35, Rocky Bayou Christian 28

Baker 28, Jay 0

Baldwin 20, Yulee 17

Bartram Trail 17, Fleming Island 0

Bayside 21, Viera 14

Benjamin 48, South Fork 10

Berkeley Prep 44, IMG Academy White 7

Bishop Moore 50, Braden River 27

Bolles School 42, TRU Prep 12

Boynton Beach 10, Seminole Ridge 7

Bozeman School 20, Destin 14

Branford 46, Trenton 0

Bronson 28, Trinity Christian-Deltona 6

Cambridge Christian 43, Bradenton Christian 0

Cardinal Newman 45, Glades Central 0

Cedar Creek Christian 34, Eagle’s View 20

Central Florida Christian 44, St. Edward’s 7

Chiefland 28, Wildwood 20, OT

Chipley 33, Maclay 28

Choctawhatchee 63, South Walton 27

Christopher Columbus Catholic 21, Homestead 6

Clearwater 9, Pinellas Park 6

Clearwater Academy 39, Madison County 20

Columbia 26, Orange Park 7

Cooper City 15, Archbishop McCarthy 13

Coral Springs Charter 60, Oakland Park Northeast 27

Cottondale 44, Franklin County 18

Countryside Christian 53, Ocala Christian Academy 26

Crescent City 38, Keystone Heights 18

Crestview 23, Chiles 17

Cypress Creek-Wesley Chapel 33, Hollins 8

DeLand 58, Deltona 42

Deerfield Beach 35, Boyd Anderson 0

Donahue Academy 48, Merritt Island Christian 7

Douglas 32, Jupiter 0

Dunnellon 18, Belleview 0

Durant 24, Sickles 7

Dwyer 12, Forest Hill 6

East Bay 72, Chamberlain 0

Eastside 35, Ridgeview 10

Eau Gallie 32, Flagler Palm Coast 20

Episcopal 36, Englewood 29

Father Lopez Catholic 28, Faith Christian 7

Fletcher 22, Ed White 8

Florida 42, Munroe Day 7

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian 47, Somerset Academy-Pembroke Pines 21

Fort Lauderdale University 52, BridgePrep Village Green 0

Fort Meade 54, Ambassadors Christian 0

Fort Pierce Westwood 27, Spanish River 7

Fort White 23, Lafayette 21

Foundation Academy 23, Orangewood Christian 7

Four Corners 32, Foundation Christian 10

Gadsden County 35, Rickards 24

Gainesville Christian 47, Geneva Classical Academy 7

Gaither 25, Bloomingdale 21

George Steinbrenner 22, Armwood 14

Gulf 40, Tarpon Springs 21

Gulf Coast 42, Palmetto Ridge 0

Hagerty 24, Harmony 3

Halifax Academy 42, Bishop McLaughlin 6

Hernando Christian 56, Hope Christian 14

Immaculata-La Salle 28, Somerset-Canyons 18

Immokalee 35, Okeechobee 21

Indian Rocks 56, Keswick Christian 6

Inlet Grove 40, Suncoast 0

Interlachen 44, Taylor 0

Jupiter Christian 38, Gateway Charter 14

King’s Academy 44, St. John Paul II Academy - Boca Raton 0

Lake Highland 31, Windermere Prep 12

Lake Mary 36, North Miami Beach 16

Lake Wales 34, Lake Gibson 14

Lakeland 38, Bartow 0

Lakeside Christian 47, Sarasota Christian 42

Land O’Lakes 17, Nature Coast Tech 14

Lecanto 28, Crystal River 7

Liberty County 34, Wewahitchka 0

Lincoln 48, Leon 21

Mainland 37, University (Orange City) 0

Manatee 35, Lakewood Ranch 23

Mandarin 28, Westside 0

Martin County 21, Stranahan 11

Miami 26, Coral Gables 22

Miami Central 42, Miami Northwestern 7

Miami Country Day 14, SLAM Palm Beach 8

Miami Southridge 62, Lakewood 21

Middleburg 41, Clay 12

Middleton 12, Strawberry Crest 8

Mitchell 30, The Villages 20

Mount Dora 42, Pine Ridge 0

Naples 41, Barron Collier 23

New Smyrna Beach 20, Sunlake 9

North Florida Christian 55, FAMU 0

North Marion 18, Ocala Vanguard 17

Northview 49, Blountstown 0

Oak Hall 41, Harvest Community School 3

Oasis Christian 40, Eastland Christian School 0

Ocala Forest 34, Leesburg 22

Ocala Trinity Catholic 49, Calvary Christian-Clearwater 46

Old Plank Christian 44, Real Life Christian 6

Oviedo Master’s Academy 32, Legacy Charter 0

Pace 44, Pensacola 7

Pahokee 27, Atlantic Community 14

Palatka 61, Space Coast 8

Palm Beach Central 34, Boca Raton Community 13

Palm Glades Prep 40, Palmer Trinity 12

Pasco 19, Auburndale 9

Pensacola Washington 66, Godby 34

Pine Forest 28, Niceville 7

Plant 31, Jefferson 6

Plantation 51, Nova 32

Poinciana 32, Davenport 21

Port St. Joe 48, Vernon 0

Ridge Community 55, Haines City 26

Royal Palm Beach 17, Lake Worth 14

Sandalwood 20, Terry Parker 19

Sanford Seminole 35, Cocoa 29, OT

Shorecrest Prep 46, St. Petersburg Canterbury 6

South Dade 42, Southwest Miami 0

South Sumter 23, Zephyrhills 20

Southeast 14, Parrish Community 9

Springstead 24, Hernando 10

St. Augustine 58, Nease 41

St. John Neumann 45, Somerset Academy Key 0

St. Petersburg 31, Seminole 6

St. Petersburg Catholic 14, Saint Stephen’s Episcopal 8

St. Petersburg Northeast 21, Seminole Osceola 20

St. Thomas Aquinas 24, Dillard 6

Sumner 41, Lennard 5

Suwannee 40, Santa Fe 0

Tampa Bay Tech 28, Hillsborough 0

Tampa Catholic 37, Winter Haven 0

Titusville 32, Port Orange Atlantic 7

Tocoi Creek 20, Menendez 6

Tohopekaliga 53, Wesley Chapel 14

Trinity Christian-Jacksonville 30, Riverside 14

Umatilla 36, Anclote 0

Union County 42, Dixie County 6

University Christian 42, North Florida Educational Instutitute 6

Vero Beach 41, Wellington 14

Wakulla 39, St. John Paul II Catholic - Tallahassee 36

Weeki Wachee 70, Fivay 14, OT

West Florida 41, Tate 7

West Oaks 24, American Collegiate 13

West Port 49, Citrus 0

Westminster Academy 35, Bishop Snyder 6

Westminster Christian 68, Florida Christian 0

Wharton 42, Newsome 21

Williston 63, Lake Weir 6

Wolfson 35, Stanton College Prep 7

Zephyrhills Christian 53, Discovery 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Carrollwood Day vs. Lemon Bay, ppd.

Charlotte vs. North Fort Myers, ppd.

Manatee vs. Rockledge, ccd.

Riverdale vs. Port Charlotte, ppd.

Sarasota Riverview vs. Kissimmee Osceola, ccd.

Venice vs. Chaminade-Madonna College Prep, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Scorebook Live

Week 7 football roundup in Southwest Florida

High school football returned to Southwest Florida in limited fashion on Friday. Hurricane Ian tore through the region on Sept. 28, canceling school and sports for the next week. That means Collier, Lee and Charlotte counties had their entire Week 6 schedules canceled. Collier County, where Naples ...
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Christopher Columbus
Orlando Sentinel

High school football Week 8 live: Bishop Moore stop vs. Toho

Week 8 of high school football kicks off with 14 Monday night games, most of them mandatory district dates postponed from Week 6, which was all but wiped out by Hurricane Ian. One exception is the Kissimmee Osceola (2-2) at Jones (3-2) game matching up two of the area’s top four ranked teams. That game was arranged after both schools had cancellations in games against out-of-area opponents. ...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Scorebook Live

Israel Mirtil wins Polk County cross country crown

EAGLE LAKE, FLORIDA – Israel Mirtil is No.1. The Lake Region senior, who was diagnosed with autism as a 5-year-old, and won over the hearts of thousands of people this fall, won the Polk County cross country championship in runaway fashion Saturday on his home turf. “It was awesome,” Mirtil said ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

