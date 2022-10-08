Friday’s Scores

Week 8 of high school football kicks off with 14 Monday night games, most of them mandatory district dates postponed from Week 6, which was all but wiped out by Hurricane Ian. One exception is the Kissimmee Osceola (2-2) at Jones (3-2) game matching up two of the area’s top four ranked teams. That game was arranged after both schools had cancellations in games against out-of-area opponents. ...

KISSIMMEE, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO