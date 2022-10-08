ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Colonel Crawford snaps two-game skid, wins third straight Iron Plow over rival Wynford

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFoqQ_0iQuOA6Z00

NORTH ROBINSON — You'd have to go back almost 40 years to find the last time Colonel Crawford beat rival Wynford three times in a row.

Joining the Eagles of 1981 to 1984, along with the 1970-73 and 1965-68 teams, is this current generation with a much-needed 49-7 win over the Royals. The 42-point win is Colonel Crawford's biggest over Wynford in the 57 years of the rivalry.

It's also the first time since the mid-1960s that Wynford hasn't won a game at home, with Friday's loss coming in the finale at Royals Stadium this season. The Royals (2-6, 2-3) travel to Seneca East and Upper Sandusky to close out the season.

Sluggish start followed by scoring bonanza

Colonel Crawford (6-2, 3-2) opened the game with a three-and-out, netting minus-5 yards before recovering a fumble on Wynford's third play. The Eagles moved the ball to the Royals 14-yard line before turning it over on a failed fourth down attempt. Wynford then punted after three plays.

But on the next five possessions, Colonel Crawford scored five times as Kam Lohr found Ryan McMichael on a 26-yard strike, Tanner Dyer rushed in from 4 yards out, Lohr hit Trevor Vogt from 39 yards out, Lohr swung one out to Matt Clinard for a 14-yard score and then ran one in himself from 37 yards out.

And, after a turnover on downs to open the second half, the Eagles scored on back-to-back possessions — Clinard's 3-yard run and a Lohr to Derek Horsley 18-yard pass — to cap the scoring.

"I don't know if that was planned, we just try to take what we get," Colonel Crawford coach Jake Bruner said about six different players scoring touchdowns. "Kam does a good job reading what's out there. We just protected him better."

Closing out a victory was one thing Bruner wanted to emphasize in Week 8 after the Eagles let a 15-point lead slip away last week in a shocking loss to Upper Sandusky. That, and taking better care of the ball.

"Last week we put the ball on the ground six times and lost three, and we talked about that this week — that was our focus," he said. "It's not like we did anything different last week. We just put the ball on the ground and put our defense in a tight spot.

"The other emphasis was to put the nail in the coffin when we have the opportunity. Last week we were up 15-0 ... and you give a good football team 21 points, when you get to 21 there's a high percentage that you're going to win that. First to 21 is one of our goals, so we focused on taking care of the ball and putting the nail in the coffin when we have the opportunity."

Eagles took what they could get

Typically a run-heavy team, Colonel Crawford had a season-high in pass attempts with Lohr going 12-of-21 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the ball to four different receivers with Vogt being his favorite target, hauling in eight receptions for 185 yards. Horsley was next with two catches for 27 yards, McMichael added one for 26 and Clinard had one for 14 — and each had a receiving touchdown.

It was the first time this season, and probably in a very long time, the Eagles had more yards passing than rushing (252 to 221), and a lot of that had to do with Wynford's front seven.

"(Kalen) Skidmore is a very good football player," Bruner said. "It's not that we couldn't run at him, but he makes things a lot more difficult. Kohan Keith is a very nice player on defense, as is (Kaiden) Blair. We had to move around a bit because Wynford has some really good football players. Their season has been up and down, but they're in a tough conference. Their coach is doing a really good job and they made us work for this. It's a tough place to play. We've won here three times since I graduated high school — this was the third.

"We have a ton of respect for them and their players. They made us worry all night."

Royals flash talent sporadically, give glimpses of potential

There were several occasions Friday night when Wynford looked like the Royals of old with big plays — with none bigger than the first one of the second half when Blair broke up the middle for an 81-yard run before a false start on the next play and three incompletions led to a turnover on downs.

Late in the first quarter Ashton Warren connected with Sam Collene for a 35-yard gain, but then the offense backed up five yards before turning the ball over on downs. And in the second quarter Warren found Keith along the sideline for a 28-yard completion, but this one resulted in the Royals' lone touchdown of the night three plays later when Keith punched it in from 4 yards out.

"We had some opportunities we didn't capitalize on," Wynford coach Cyle Skidmore said. 'The turnover battle wasn't good for us.

"I thought we had a game plan coming out and that we could do some things. That first play we had we brought it right down the field, but we couldn't score. It was upsetting, but hopefully our guys can look at this and learn from this to see some things we can get better at moving forward."

And even though it was difficult at times stringing together quality plays on possessions, Skidmore is hoping his players learn from the positive plays and grow from the mishaps with (at least) two games left to play.

"It's not the outcome we wanted, but there are winnable games on the schedule still," he said. "We're focused on that."

419-617-6018

Twitter:@Zachary_Holden

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Vernon News

A force on the court and a defensive whirlwind

The Mount Vernon News sports department’s Athlete of the Week is a weekly feature that spotlights local student-athletes and their schools. Based on their performances, we will select an Athlete of the Week and recognize other outstanding athletic accomplishments. Our Athlete of the Week winners for this week are...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Offense News

The Ohio State Buckeyes' offense has looked absolutely unstoppable to start the 2022 college football season. The No. 3-ranked squad has now scored at least 45 points in five straight games, making them the first Big Ten squad to accomplish that feat since Michigan did it in 1946-47. The Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Michigan State Coach Mel Tucker:

On the heels of a 49-20 blowout loss to Ohio State at home, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker entered his postgame press conference short on optimism for how his team competed by relaying, “I am not very happy right now so I am going to keep it short.”
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Upper Sandusky, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
North Robinson, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Bucyrus, OH
Sports
City
Bucyrus, OH
High School Football PRO

Willard, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Port Clinton football team will have a game with Willard High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
PORT CLINTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonel#Football Players#American Football#Iron Plow#Royals
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies after being run over on Bethel Road

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An unidentified woman was struck and run over by a vehicle, then later died Thursday night. The woman was crossing Bethel Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Thursday when she was hit and killed by a car on Bethel Rd. between McKitrick Rd. and Dierker Rd. She was transported to a nearby hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Industrial Museum a passion project for Mansfield native

MANSFIELD, Ohio - The North Central Ohio Industrial Museum is a special place for its president and curator, Jerry Miller. “I've been working on this museum for eight years," said Miller. "And it feels really good when people come in and see this amazing history and the way the stories are told.”
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Sandusky train derailment spills paraffin wax, knocks out power (photos, videos)

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - A train derailment took place Saturday afternoon in Sandusky, spilling paraffin wax and prompting power outages. Sandusky city officials have asked residents to avoid the Columbus Avenue overpass and Campbell Street railroad crossing, which are indefinitely closed. The Norfolk Southern train was traveling eastbound around 4:20...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

I-75 interchange project nearing the finish line

TOLEDO, Ohio — I-75 drivers will soon get some relief and see lanes start to open back up. Representatives with the Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are in the homestretch of finishing sections of I-75. The construction along I-75 is a part of two separate projects, one that is south of the DiSalle Bridge and another that runs north along the downtown stretch.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

One killed after car fails to yield at stop sign

BELLEVUE – One man was killed Thursday morning following a fatal crash on Section Line 30 at Young Road in Lyme Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when Todd Enderle, 62, of Milan, was driving a red 2012 Chevy Silverado westbound on Young Road and failed to yield at a stop sign. Enderle was hit on the driver’s side by Paul Kanney, 32, of Shelby, who was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram northbound on Section Line 30. Following the collision, both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
MILAN, OH
hometownstations.com

A Findlay woman was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-75

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay woman died from injuries sustained in a Sunday night crash in Hancock County. Troopers say 30-year-old Shelby Blue was killed after her car rolled over and struck a concrete median wall. She had been entering the northbound lane of I-75 from U.S. Route 68 when she lost control of the car just before 9 p.m. Sunday night. Blue had been wearing her seatbelt but died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation but troopers do not think Blue was impaired.
FINDLAY, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
946
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy