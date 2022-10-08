Colonel Crawford snaps two-game skid, wins third straight Iron Plow over rival Wynford

NORTH ROBINSON — You'd have to go back almost 40 years to find the last time Colonel Crawford beat rival Wynford three times in a row.

Joining the Eagles of 1981 to 1984, along with the 1970-73 and 1965-68 teams, is this current generation with a much-needed 49-7 win over the Royals. The 42-point win is Colonel Crawford's biggest over Wynford in the 57 years of the rivalry.

It's also the first time since the mid-1960s that Wynford hasn't won a game at home, with Friday's loss coming in the finale at Royals Stadium this season. The Royals (2-6, 2-3) travel to Seneca East and Upper Sandusky to close out the season.

Sluggish start followed by scoring bonanza

Colonel Crawford (6-2, 3-2) opened the game with a three-and-out, netting minus-5 yards before recovering a fumble on Wynford's third play. The Eagles moved the ball to the Royals 14-yard line before turning it over on a failed fourth down attempt. Wynford then punted after three plays.

But on the next five possessions, Colonel Crawford scored five times as Kam Lohr found Ryan McMichael on a 26-yard strike, Tanner Dyer rushed in from 4 yards out, Lohr hit Trevor Vogt from 39 yards out, Lohr swung one out to Matt Clinard for a 14-yard score and then ran one in himself from 37 yards out.

And, after a turnover on downs to open the second half, the Eagles scored on back-to-back possessions — Clinard's 3-yard run and a Lohr to Derek Horsley 18-yard pass — to cap the scoring.

"I don't know if that was planned, we just try to take what we get," Colonel Crawford coach Jake Bruner said about six different players scoring touchdowns. "Kam does a good job reading what's out there. We just protected him better."

Closing out a victory was one thing Bruner wanted to emphasize in Week 8 after the Eagles let a 15-point lead slip away last week in a shocking loss to Upper Sandusky. That, and taking better care of the ball.

"Last week we put the ball on the ground six times and lost three, and we talked about that this week — that was our focus," he said. "It's not like we did anything different last week. We just put the ball on the ground and put our defense in a tight spot.

"The other emphasis was to put the nail in the coffin when we have the opportunity. Last week we were up 15-0 ... and you give a good football team 21 points, when you get to 21 there's a high percentage that you're going to win that. First to 21 is one of our goals, so we focused on taking care of the ball and putting the nail in the coffin when we have the opportunity."

Eagles took what they could get

Typically a run-heavy team, Colonel Crawford had a season-high in pass attempts with Lohr going 12-of-21 passing for 252 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the ball to four different receivers with Vogt being his favorite target, hauling in eight receptions for 185 yards. Horsley was next with two catches for 27 yards, McMichael added one for 26 and Clinard had one for 14 — and each had a receiving touchdown.

It was the first time this season, and probably in a very long time, the Eagles had more yards passing than rushing (252 to 221), and a lot of that had to do with Wynford's front seven.

"(Kalen) Skidmore is a very good football player," Bruner said. "It's not that we couldn't run at him, but he makes things a lot more difficult. Kohan Keith is a very nice player on defense, as is (Kaiden) Blair. We had to move around a bit because Wynford has some really good football players. Their season has been up and down, but they're in a tough conference. Their coach is doing a really good job and they made us work for this. It's a tough place to play. We've won here three times since I graduated high school — this was the third.

"We have a ton of respect for them and their players. They made us worry all night."

Royals flash talent sporadically, give glimpses of potential

There were several occasions Friday night when Wynford looked like the Royals of old with big plays — with none bigger than the first one of the second half when Blair broke up the middle for an 81-yard run before a false start on the next play and three incompletions led to a turnover on downs.

Late in the first quarter Ashton Warren connected with Sam Collene for a 35-yard gain, but then the offense backed up five yards before turning the ball over on downs. And in the second quarter Warren found Keith along the sideline for a 28-yard completion, but this one resulted in the Royals' lone touchdown of the night three plays later when Keith punched it in from 4 yards out.

"We had some opportunities we didn't capitalize on," Wynford coach Cyle Skidmore said. 'The turnover battle wasn't good for us.

"I thought we had a game plan coming out and that we could do some things. That first play we had we brought it right down the field, but we couldn't score. It was upsetting, but hopefully our guys can look at this and learn from this to see some things we can get better at moving forward."

And even though it was difficult at times stringing together quality plays on possessions, Skidmore is hoping his players learn from the positive plays and grow from the mishaps with (at least) two games left to play.

"It's not the outcome we wanted, but there are winnable games on the schedule still," he said. "We're focused on that."

