Western Beaver edges off Riverside comeback with six Florence touchdowns

NORTH SEWICKLEY TWP. – Tyson Florence went wide-eyed when he heard “six touchdowns.”

The junior running back for Western Beaver, had a big night to spoil the Riverside Panthers' homecoming. Florence scored four of those six touchdowns in the first half of Western Beaver’s 49-21 win over the Golden Beavers.

However, the upperclassman deflected all praise and credited his offensive line for the big night.

“Our offensive line was able to seal the edge and help me get outside,” Florence said. “I was able to do what I do. This win helps us toward the playoffs and get a better seed. We have Mohawk next week, so we have to prepare for them.”

Florence had two separate 45-yard touchdowns. He also tacked on 21-yard, 2-yard, 37-yard and 25-yard rushing touchdowns. It was a big evening for the junior who accounted for 36 of the team’s 49 points ― more than half. Despite the big numbers, Florence said that the real stars of the night were on Western Beaver’s defense, who were able to stave off a handful of comeback attempts from Riverside.

“I just trusted my speed and getting to the outside,” Florence said. “Our defensive line was able to put pressure on the quarterback the whole game. We were able to stop their passing game and we also stopped their running game well.”

Senior outside linebacker Aaron Smith called his defensive crew “great.”

“My team, they got my back and I got their back,” said Smith, who had two sacks against Riverside quarterback Sam Hughes. “As long as we kept the quarterback in the pocket, and we did good at that, we would stop him. Our team is great right now. We need to take away from this week and keep on moving forward.”

Western Beaver’s other scoring opportunity came in the first half, with senior quarterback Xander LeFebvre rushing into the end zone after two-straight offsides calls against Riverside.

Western Beaver head coach Ron Busby complimented his senior quarterback for his leadership while the run game flourished on the road.

“Xander spreads the ball around, unselfish player and is the leader of our football team,” Busby said. “He’s a four-year starter so I can’t say enough about him. He keeps our guys together and keeps them from pouting when we face adversity. He’s our heartbeat of our football team.”

Riverside attempted a comeback with a 14-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter from junior wide receiver Brady Newman. Newman, who is also an outside linebacker, got an interception against Western Beaver quarterback LeFebvre. Hughes, before the halftime whistle blew, added a rushing touchdown for one yard.

Riverside head coach Fran Ramsden said he challenged his players in the locker room to complete a comeback.

“I wish my halftime message was a wizard formula that made a big change, but it was just challenging the kids to do what we practice all week and execute the game plan,” Ramsden said. “That’s what you saw when we started to claw back in it. That’s the No. 1 reason why we lost tonight. You can’t allow a team like Western Beaver three touchdowns. If you look at the way we’ve been playing this year, we always are playing behind at halftime.”

“We need to start our games more competitively. It’s the worst thing to have a competitive team and not show it in all four quarters.”

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, Western Beaver coach Busby said that his team needs to eliminate penalties. While Riverside was whistled seven times ― including three holding calls — Western Beaver was caught for 15 penalties, with a whopping eight holding calls and two false starts.

“We’ve been trying since Week 1 to clean up the penalties,” Busby said. “It’s been a battle for us, for whatever reason. We work on it every week and we seem to still find a way to keep making those penalties. As long as we keep playing hard and work hard to fix those mistakes, it’ll be fine. Our main focus is just staying down in and getting all the effort we can get and overwhelm them.”

Western Beaver will look to continue their winning streak with a Conference tilt against New Brighton on the road on Friday, Oct. 14. Meanwhile, Ramsden and the Panthers will look to rebound against Neshannock, who earned a win over Freedom on Friday night, and avoid a three-game losing streak.

“We have to regroup and finish out the year,” Ramsden said. “At the end of the day, I’m OK with peaking closer to the playoffs. I don’t want to peak in Week 5 or 6. There’s going to be a ton of mistakes from each team. Now, it’s about us regrouping and playing our best football down the home stretch.”