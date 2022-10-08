ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJLA

Several juveniles hurt in separate shootings across DC. Here's what we know

WASHINGTON (7News) — At least seven juveniles were shot in Washington, D.C. Sunday and Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police are now actively investigating the separate shootings-- three of which happened in Southeast and three in Northwest. On Monday, three juveniles were shot in Northwest, police said....
WASHINGTON, DC
