WJLA
Virginia Task Force 1 heading back home after Hurricane Ian relief mission
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Virginia Task Force 1 will be back home Monday afternoon after helping Floridians recover from the catastrophic impact of Hurricane Ian. The crew is expected to land at 1:30 p.m. The 45-person team, made up of Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue Team members, was...
All lanes of Md. I-495 reopen after protestors block highway; several arrested
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The inner loop of Maryland Interstate 495 at Exit 30 (US 29/Colesville Road) reopened in Montgomery County around 11:30 a.m. Monday after a group of protestors blocked the highway. Montgomery County police tweeted that Maryland State Police assisted in the large traffic backup. Maryland...
Teacher Holly Seibold wins Democratic Caucus for vacant Virginia House District 35 seat
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Voting concluded vote tabulations in its House District 35 Democratic Caucus Saturday and voters chose Holly Seibold as the Democratic nominee to fill the vacancy. The seat is open following Mark Keam’s appointment to the Biden-Harris Administration. In announcing the results, Fairfax County...
Several juveniles hurt in separate shootings across DC. Here's what we know
WASHINGTON (7News) — At least seven juveniles were shot in Washington, D.C. Sunday and Monday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police are now actively investigating the separate shootings-- three of which happened in Southeast and three in Northwest. On Monday, three juveniles were shot in Northwest, police said....
Virginia army veteran who was close to being paralyzed receives life changing surgery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Virginia Army veteran says he is getting a second chance at life after --- a life-changing back surgery earlier this year. According to the National Institutes of Health, veterans suffer a significantly higher chance of back pain than non-veterans. “I always wanted to...
Maryland GOP candidate Dan Cox backs out of Maryland 'Unite the Right' event
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox backed out of a local event billed as "Unite the Right" after a news outlet pointed out it shares the same name as the deadly 2017 Charlottesville event. The event organized by Kim Klacik, a WBAL Radio talk show host...
