Photo Gallery: Fall Day at Fontenelle Forest
It was a beautiful fall day at Fontenelle Forest on Sunday, and lots of people went hiking there. (Photos by Geoff Roth/ Fox42 News)
Memorial unveiled in front of County Courthouse in honor of George Smith
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A new memorial has taken its place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in honor of George Smith. Smith was a 20-year-old Black man who was lynched in the Omaha streets by a white mob in 1891. Lynching is a giant stain on American history,...
Omaha Police: New clues needed in homicide investigation
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha police are now looking for any new clues and leads they can get with regard to a homicide investigation. They're specifically zeroing in on a case that happened around 29th and Shirley Streets in late September. That's the Hanscom Park area. On September 28th, a 13-year-old boy, Lenny Rodriguez, died after being shot there.
