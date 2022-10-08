OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha police are now looking for any new clues and leads they can get with regard to a homicide investigation. They're specifically zeroing in on a case that happened around 29th and Shirley Streets in late September. That's the Hanscom Park area. On September 28th, a 13-year-old boy, Lenny Rodriguez, died after being shot there.

