2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Cooper Rush Leads the Cowboys to a Fourth WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Residents Have Until Tuesday to Register to Vote in Midterm ElectionLarry LeaseTexas State
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Three Lakes Middle School football team will have a game with Hubbard Middle School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00.
KLTV
Longview dominates Forney in Friday game
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview and Forney faced off Friday and Longview was pulling way ahead. Check out the biggest and best plays of the game here.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Whitehouse takes down Pine Tree 44-31
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — The Pine Tree Pirates went head-to-head with the Whitehoue Wildcats in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Whitehouse came away with the win, defeating Pine Tree, 44-31. Click the video above for the highlights.
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Duncanville, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The All Saints Episcopal School - Tyler football team will have a game with UME Preparatory Academy on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00.
Sporting News
Refs in Kansas-TCU game swallow whistles on potential horse collar, defensive holding, late in Horned Frogs win
Kansas' undefeated streak ended in heartbreak on Saturday, as the No. 19 Jayhawks failed to score on their last drive of the game, falling 38-31 to visiting, 17th-ranked TCU. Some observers of the battle of unbeaten Big 12 teams were frustrated at the game's ending, when officials failed to call TCU for defensive penalties on consecutive plays. The outcome of those plays ended with the Jayhawks turning the ball over on downs at the TCU 34.
Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game
A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
travelawaits.com
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
North Crowley remains undefeated after comeback win over Boswell
In a battle of unbeatens, short-handed North Crowley used a second-half surge to knock off Boswell 17-14 on Friday night in a Texas high school football game. The Panthers, who were missing three players in the first half due to suspension, improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in ...
KLTV
Tyler High School honors student, staff cancer survivors
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday, Tyler High School honored students and staff who have fought and survived cancer with a special pep rally. Cheerleaders and members of the student council were on hand to celebrate those survivors. Among them, an Algebra II teacher, who says she survived two different forms of cancer after being diagnosed in 2015.
texasstandard.org
Advocates are fighting to save this historic north Dallas cemetery
Tucked between apartment complexes in North Dallas lies a 3-acre cemetery, rich with history. It’s called the White Rock Cemetery Garden of Memories, and in it rests prominent members of Dallas County’s early Freedmen’s settlements. But as development encroaches, advocates worry that the cemetery could be lost...
Dallas Observer
Best Hangover Cures in Dallas
We’ve all been there. You wake up in the morning with a pounding headache and the feeling that you somehow managed to eat a bag of cotton balls while sleeping. You crawl out of bed and round up enough energy to at least brush your teeth and get a glass of cold water and two Advil. Then, you think, how can I make this misery go away pronto?
TMZ.com
Texas Hooters Attacked by Youths, Supposedly Over Candy Bars
1:17 PM PT -- Plano PD tells TMZ ... witnesses say this group of guys was selling chocolate in the Hooters parking lot, and when they were approached by a manager and asked to leave -- things allegedly got violent. We're told a couple of them attacked the manager and left with him a broken arm, and at that point ... things spilled inside, where a customer was hurt too.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
KLTV
Traffic slowed at N. Broadway and Gentry in Tyler after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A crash at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and Gentry Pkwy has traffic slowed in the area. The crash involved two vehicles. Two people were seen being put into the back of an ambulance. Traffic is being rerouted around the crash. Use caution in the...
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
27-Year-Old Christina Johnson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cleburne (Cleburne, TX)
According to the Cleburne Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Cleburne on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the 1300 block of FM 4 near East 2nd [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
