Rusk, TX

cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22

TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
GLADEWATER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk shuts out Winona 63-0

NEW LONDON, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Winona, 63-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
WINONA, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7

LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
GLADEWATER, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Winnsboro defeats Mount Vernon 28-14

WINNSBORO, Texas — The Mount Vernon Tigers went head-to-head with the Winnsboro Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Winnsboro came away with the win, defeating Mount Vernon, 28-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
WINNSBORO, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Grand Saline beats Arp 31-13

ARP, Texas — The Grand Saline Indians went head-to-head with the Arp Tigers in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grand Saline came away with the win, defeating Arp, 31-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
GRAND SALINE, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13

WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
WHITE OAK, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Henderson defeats Athens 48-34

HENDERSON, Texas — The Athens Hornets went head-to-head with the Henderson Lions in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Athens came away with the win, defeating Henderson, SCORE. Click the video above for the highlights.
HENDERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
LINDALE, TX
High School Football PRO

Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Three Lakes Middle School football team will have a game with Hubbard Middle School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
TYLER, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Classic Rock Q107

Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items

A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
ATHENS, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
JACKSONVILLE, TX

