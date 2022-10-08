Read full article on original website
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22
TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: West Rusk shuts out Winona 63-0
NEW LONDON, Texas — The Winona Wildcats went head-to-head with the West Rusk Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. West Rusk came away with the win, defeating Winona, 63-0. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Winnsboro defeats Mount Vernon 28-14
WINNSBORO, Texas — The Mount Vernon Tigers went head-to-head with the Winnsboro Raiders in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Winnsboro came away with the win, defeating Mount Vernon, 28-14. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Grand Saline beats Arp 31-13
ARP, Texas — The Grand Saline Indians went head-to-head with the Arp Tigers in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Grand Saline came away with the win, defeating Arp, 31-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Jefferson rolls over White Oak 42-13
WHITE OAK, Texas — The Jefferson Bulldogs went head-to-head with the White Oak Roughnecks in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Jefferson came away with the win, defeating White Oak, 42-13. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Henderson defeats Athens 48-34
HENDERSON, Texas — The Athens Hornets went head-to-head with the Henderson Lions in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Athens came away with the win, defeating Henderson, SCORE. Click the video above for the highlights.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
Tyler, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
24-Year-Old Hunter Thompson Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Lufkin Police, a motorcycle accident occurred in Lufkin on Thursday morning. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Police: Beaumont man sought as 'person of interest' in fatal fire traveled through Lufkin
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are looking for a man they describe as a "person of interest" in the case of a fatal fire that may have been intentionally set. Beaumont Fire Department investigators discovered a badly burned body in the remains of a house fire on Friday morning, October 7, 2022, in the 4500 block of Dallas Ave.
Here’s a Look at the Huge Fish From Day One of the Fall Shoot Out
Day number one of the Sealy Outdoors Fall Shoot Out is in the books, and an angler for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has staked his claim for the grand prize valued at $55,000. But, as tournament director Bob Sealy so often points out..."It ain't over 'til it's over." The morning...
Six People Arrested In Athens, TX Found With Stolen Items
A whole bunch of folks were busted in Athens by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday (Oct. 5th) after police served search warrants and found that these folks allegedly had thousands of dollars of stolen items in their possession and some had warrants and other charges they will now have to answer to.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Texas man ‘buys’ back his own stolen $10,000 mower on Facebook Marketplace, seller arrested
Authorities said they received a complaint on Oct. 1, from the owner of a lawncare business stating that his Kubota zero-turn mower, 16-foot trailer and weed eaters had all been stolen.
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Man who allegedly broke into Jacksonville home and hit person with a crowbar, arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said that they have arrested Eric Lowe, who allegedly forced himself into a Jacksonville home and hit one of the residents with a crowbar on Saturday morning. According to officials, after the break-in a warrant was issued for Lowe’s arrest. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler […]
