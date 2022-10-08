ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand

(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
Farm and Dairy

Ohio-made electric tractors could be a ‘game-changer’

The future of tractors is coming to Ohio. California-based Monarch Tractors announced in August that its MK-V all-electric tractor would be produced, in Lordstown, Ohio, at the former General Motors plant now owned by Foxconn. While the MK-V won’t work for all farming operations, it could be a game changer...
electrek.co

Ford sets new requirements for dealers to sell EVs, including mandatory fast chargers and non-negotiable pricing

Ford Motor Company has unveiled a new companywide strategy to its dealership network of nearly 3,000 locations. Ford dealers have been alerted that they have until October 31 to decide whether they will invest their own money into one of two “certified” EV tiers to partake in Ford’s Model e business. Only those dealers who buy in will be authorized to sell EVs from January 1, 2024, onward. There’s a lot to unfold here, so let’s get right to it.
Top Speed

The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission

The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
CarBuzz.com

GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race

Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
gmauthority.com

GM Stock Value Jumps 5 Percent During Week Of October 3 – October 7, 2022

The value of GM stock was up during the week of October 3rd to October 7th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $33.62 per share, representing an increase of $1.53 per share, or 4.77 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $32.09.
torquenews.com

GM's Latest Sales Report Contains Big News for Big Trucks and SUVs

GM is posting a 24 percent sales increase for the third quarter. The company credits production increases for sales dominance in the two most profitable markets. GM is crediting increased production for a 24 percent sales surge in the third quarter. The automaker claims its most recent sales numbers make it the leader in Full-Size pickup sales like the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and the GMC Sierra 1500. It is also the leader in Full-Size SUVs and Large Luxury SUVs. Those figures are not just important for bragging rights, but they are also huge profit centers for automakers.
electrek.co

Porsche valuation usurps former parent VW Group as most valuable automaker in Europe

A week after a successful public listing, ringing the bell at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as Europe’s largest IPO by market capitalization, Porsche Group can add another title to its trophy case. Despite an initial fall earlier this week, Porsche’s shares rose on Thursday to give it a market valuation of €84 billion, thus overtaking its former parent company Volkswagen Group as the most valuable in Europe.
CarBuzz.com

Here's What To Expect At The 2022 LA Auto Show

Thanks to the pandemic, a number of auto shows were canceled in 2020 and 2021. Automakers quickly began moving their new releases online, revealing cars on social media and their own websites. And once pandemic restrictions began to lift, these automakers questioned the value of the auto show outright. After all, it costs a fortune to design a display, fly cars and personnel to a show, and then pack all of that up when it's time to go home, and in these modern times, a viral post on social media is a far more effective marketing tool than an industry-specific event seen by relatively few people. Moreover, automakers don't have to compete with rivals whose reveals coincide with their own - they can simply reschedule.
gmauthority.com

GM Financial To Pay $3.5M In Lease Termination And Repo Violations

General Motors’ finance arm, GM Financial, has agreed to pay over $3.5 million to settle allegations that it breached a US federal law that provides protections and benefits to eligible servicemembers. The Justice Department has alleged that GM Financial violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act by illegally repossessing 71...
insideevs.com

GM Defense To Develop Ultium-Based Battery Pack Prototype For US Army

General Motors subsidiary GM Defense has been selected by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) to develop a battery pack prototype for testing and analysis on Department of Defense platforms. The DIU requires a scalable design that can be used for tactical military vehicles, and GM Defense will leverage GM's most...
Top Speed

Porsche Is the Most Valuable Carmaker in Europe But Still Far Behind Tesla

In order to master the electrified transformation of the automotive industry, the Volkswagen group urgently needs additional financial resources. For this reason, an IPO of the subsidiary Porsche was considered and finally carried out last month. Even though a lower valuation was expected at the beginning, the Porsche share now seems to be convincing.
