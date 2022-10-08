Read full article on original website
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
‘Scarytown’ to return to Richmond in annual downtown Halloween event
Carytown will transform into "Scarytown" at the end of the month for the downtown destination's annual Halloween celebration.
Weekend Radar: Richmond Folk Festival, Carnival of 5 Fires, Rocky Horror Picture Show, Mending Walls Bike Tour and Brunch
Richmond Folk Festival at Brown’s Island & Tredegar. October 7-9th I’m very tempted to stop the list right here. This is hands down the best festival in all of Richmond and arguably Virginia. Three days of free music (make sure you donate so it can stay free), cultural events, beer, and food. I’ll be there for every hour and I think you should be as well. I even helpfully created aTop 5 Must See Acts.
Main Street revitalization money going to Blackstone, Louisa, Ashland
Across Central Virginia, a little more than $50,000 of the money will go to Blackstone, Louisa and Ashland's downtown associations to help small businesses and bring more tourists to the areas.
Flying Squirrels invite you to SQUIRREL-O-WEEN
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Richmond Flying Squirrels is providing a safe and fun environment for children to trick-or-treat. The annual Squirrel-o-ween celebration is coming back to the Diamond Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M. The free event will feature...
Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
Shop from hundreds of art vendors at Richmond’s Craft + Design
Get your holiday shopping started early this month with Craft + Design, a "museum quality" contemporary craft show produced by the Visual Arts Center of Richmond.
As cold weather nears, when will Richmond build a 24/7 shelter?
Several months ago, CBS 6 shared that plans for a 24-hour shelter for the homeless stalled after Commonwealth Catholic Charities pulled out of the partnership with Richmond to complete the project.
Community mourns loss of flight instructor
News 3 is learning more about a Viktoria Ljungman, the Hampton University graduate with a bright future who died in a plane crash Thursday.
Trailer released for ‘Raymond and Ray,’ movie filmed in Hopewell
An upcoming feature film that was partially filmed in Hopewell last year now has a new trailer.
The important cause behind the Ride to Survive: 'We put our hearts in it'
Dozens of motorcycle, slingshots and more joined together Saturday morning for the annual Ride To Survive put on by The Ladies of Elegance Inc. to raise money to fight breast cancer.
Last Weekend of Parking "Freedom" in Richmond
Gov. Youngkin announces more than $257,000 in grants for main street revitalization projects
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that grants totaling more than $257,000 through the Virginia Main Street Program will be administered to 16 communities across the state.
For new Henrico Christmas Mother, helping others is personal
Maria Vidal Bagley’s commitment to help others stems from her knowledge of the challenges she and her family faced as Cuban refugees in 1962. She was just an infant at the time, but her parents instilled in her the idea that she should give back to the Metro Richmond community that helped them in a time of need.
City of Richmond hires first director for Office of Sustainability
According to a release on Oct. 7 from the Office of the Mayor, Laura Thomas was previously the Sustainability Program Administrator for the City of Largo, Florida, and has experience in sustainability and resilience with a focus on equity.
Invasive pest affecting Richmond-area crape myrtles
The white specks that can be found on some of the flowering trees are insects called bark scale. Peggy Singlemann, a horticulture consultant and the founder of RVA Gardeners, said bark scale feed on the sap out of the trees. This eventually weakens the trees and shortens their longevity.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Frost possible tonight with the coldest morning since late April
Lows tonight will range from the low 30s to around 40. Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
Man killed in Richmond shooting
A man was killed in a shooting along Q Street in Richmond's East End early Sunday, Oct. 9, according to police.
