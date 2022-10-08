Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Gehlen Catholic moves to 6-1 with blowout win over MMCRU
LE MARS, Iowa — Gehlen Catholic defeated MMCRU 60-20 in Week 7. The Jays improve to 6-1 on the season.
siouxlandnews.com
Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's indoor tennis center planning $2 million expansion
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — First Serve is Siouxland's first and only indoor tennis facility, first built in 2019. It's already in need of expansion due to the demand for the sport and time on the court. "We thought that's gonna be down the road. We could not believe...
Sioux City Journal
Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board
SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Two arrested after Sioux County police chase
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a woman who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County
PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
siouxlandnews.com
Local first responders honor fallen firefighters with memorial ceremony
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue paid tribute to fallen firefighters who gave their lives for the community over the last 140 years. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony honors the 12 men who've died in the line of duty for Sioux City Fire Rescue from the first in 1884 to the two most recent in 1982. Today's leaders say it's good for the community to remember those who came before.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Fire Rescue kicks off Fire Prevention Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're watching or reading this from home, take a look around to find where your smoke alarm is right now. Sioux City Fire Rescue is participating in Fire Prevention Week, making sure everyone is aware of preventive measures they can do to ensure they are ready if something were to happen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
News Channel Nebraska
NPS school board member submits resignation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school board is going to have a vacancy right before the upcoming election. According to the agenda for Monday's Norfolk School Board meeting, board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite has submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. No reason was given for the resignation, but in...
siouxlandnews.com
Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
News Channel Nebraska
Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash
WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
News Channel Nebraska
Accident on Merrick County still being investigated
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
Comments / 0