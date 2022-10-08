ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, NE

siouxlandnews.com

Musketeers banner night spoiled by Des Moines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — On the Sioux City Musketeers' triumphant return to the Tyson Event Center, on a night where the crowd saw the 2022 Clark Cup championship banner raised to the rafters, the Des Moines Buccaneers came to town and spoiled the reception for the Musketeer faithful. After...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Ex-TV anchor leads Siouxland Chamber board

SIOUX CITY -- Kristie VerMulm McManamy traces her public speaking skills, or, as she jokingly puts it, "the gift of gab," to her high school days taking part in FFA activities. When she joined the youth organization she had limited knowledge of agriculture, an interest the FFA is intended to...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Local
Nebraska Sports
Hartington, NE
Sports
City
Hartington, NE
City
Battle Creek, NE
Battle Creek, NE
Sports
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after Sioux County police chase

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Two men are facing charges after a police chase in Sioux County early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says it arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, South Dakota and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia, Iowa after that chase north of Maurice around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
HARVARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
PIERCE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Local first responders honor fallen firefighters with memorial ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue paid tribute to fallen firefighters who gave their lives for the community over the last 140 years. The Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony honors the 12 men who've died in the line of duty for Sioux City Fire Rescue from the first in 1884 to the two most recent in 1982. Today's leaders say it's good for the community to remember those who came before.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Fire Rescue kicks off Fire Prevention Week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — If you're watching or reading this from home, take a look around to find where your smoke alarm is right now. Sioux City Fire Rescue is participating in Fire Prevention Week, making sure everyone is aware of preventive measures they can do to ensure they are ready if something were to happen.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sports
Sports
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPS school board member submits resignation

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school board is going to have a vacancy right before the upcoming election. According to the agenda for Monday's Norfolk School Board meeting, board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite has submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately. No reason was given for the resignation, but in...
NORFOLK, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Family, friends gather to search for missing Sioux City woman, Brenda Payer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Call to Action Search meeting was held earlier Friday at the Urban Native Community Center to find a missing Sioux City woman. Family, friends, and the community surrounding Brenda Jean Payer were all in attendance to plea for her return and create a plan to group in the community and pass out missing poster signs around the city.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Two people hospitalized in Thursday Wayne County crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Neb. -- Emergency units are on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, including a helicopter from Mercy One. Wayne County Sheriff Jason Dwinell said it was a two-vehicle accident that left two injured. Dwinell said the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accident on Merrick County still being investigated

GRAND ISLAND, NEB. - A Hall County man is recovering from injuries after a motorcycle accident. On Wednesday around 10:40 pm, Merrick County Deputies were called to a motorcycle accident on 2nd Road and I Road, about 11 miles northeast of Grand Island. Authorities concluded that the motorcycle was traveling...
MERRICK COUNTY, NE
wnax.com

Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer

A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man caught by Ring doorbell, arrested after fleeing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in Norfolk arrested a man after he was caught on Ring camera footage. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 2 a.m. Monday, they were called to a residence in the 300 block of 10th St. for a report of a suspicious person. Authorities said the...
NORFOLK, NE

