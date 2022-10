Finding themselves on the short end of the score at halftime has been a rare occurrence for Rockford in 2022. But the Rams found themselves looking at a 17-14 deficit at Hudsonville on Friday, October 7. Looking to keep their record unblemished, Rockford came out in the second half and outscored the Eagles 28-6 over the initial 21 minutes to take a commanding 42-23 lead before a late Eagle score made it a 42-31 final. With the win the Rams moved to 7-0 on the season and 5-0 in the OK Red. Hudsonville fell to 2-5 (2-3 OK Red) with three of their losses coming to unbeaten teams and a fourth to a strong outfit from Grandville.

ROCKFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO