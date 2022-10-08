ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Defense disappears as Denver Nuggets drop second straight to start preseason, Jamal Murray exits early

By VINNY BENEDETTO vinny.benedetto@gazette.com
 2 days ago
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) David Banks

Michael Malone got to see one of his starters returning from injury play extended minutes in Denver’s second preseason game Friday in Chicago, but not both.

Michael Porter Jr. finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and a pair of steals in 22 minutes and 11 seconds of playing time, more than eight additional minutes from the preseason opener.

Jamal Murray, who played 14:33 in the preseason opener, left the court in the second quarter and did not return. He finished with two points and five assists in just over 13 minutes on the court. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game with “left thigh soreness.” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the plan was to make a determination about Murray’s minutes at halftime, but the injury forced his hand.

“Once I saw him kind of grab his hamstring a little bit, there’s no reason to put him back out there,” Malone said postgame in a video shared by the team. “I thought he did some good things. He didn’t make a shot, but he had five assists, no turnovers in the first half. I know his heart is in the right place. He’s trying to work himself back into rhythm.”

Porter took 10 of his shots in the first quarter, making four of them and scored 15 points in the first half. Murray missed all four of his shots from the field in the first half. Both appeared to be part of Denver’s defensive problems.

“We’ll see what that hamstring is looking like as we get back to Denver, and we can play accordingly,” Malone said.

Competition for back up center continues

With Nikola Jokic out with injury, the two players vying to be the primary back up got more minutes to make their case.

DeAndre Jordan got the start and played 22:45, while Zeke Nnaji joined the starting lineup for the second half, finishing with just under 20 minutes played. The contrasting styles were on display. Jordan did most of his damage around the rim, posting seven points and 10 rebounds. Nnaji knocked down a 3, made both of his free throws and grabbed both of his rebounds on the offensive glass.

Jordan was the more efficient scorer, making 3-of-5 attempts from the field, while Nnaji went 2 of 7. But Jordan also committed a team-high four turnovers. Neither player finished with a steal or a block, and both struggled to slow down Chicago center Nikola Vucevic, who made 6 of his 8 shots and finished with 14 points, in their individual matchup.

Point-of-attack problems persist

There’s a stated goal for the Nuggets to be a top-five defense team this season.

Through two preseason games, the Nuggets aren’t anywhere close. After a frustrating defensive showing saw Oklahoma City score 112 points in the preseason opener, the Nuggets went to Chicago and allowed the Bulls to post 131 points on 60.2% from the field. The defense was at its worst in a 45-point second quarter.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Goran Dragic were among the Bulls to drive past Denver defenders for layups. Denver’s defense also failed to bother Javonte Green, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White from 3-point range as the trio combined to go 7 of 10 from 3-point range. The Nuggets forced 14 turnovers, only five of which came from Chicago starters.

Denver’s defense will have to make opponents more one-dimensional before the season starts if they want to have a chance to be among the league’s best defenses.

BULLS 131, NUGGETS 111

What happened: The Nuggets dropped to 0-2 in the preseason following a blowout loss Friday in Chicago, while Nikola Jokic watched from Denver with a right wrist sprain. DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 22 points, while Bones Hyland led the Nuggets with 24.

What went right: There’s not a lot to choose from, but Hyland bounced back after what he described as an “unacceptable” showing in the first preseason game. Hyland made 7 of 14 shots from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and made 6 of 7 at the line. He added three rebounds and two assists against three turnovers.

What went wrong: The Bulls got what they wanted wherever they wanted it throughout the night. The Bulls finished 60.2% from the field and made 15 of 28 from three-point range. Chicago scored 50 points in the paint and finished with a 23-5 advantage in fast-break points.

Highlight of the night: Hyland’s burst early in the fourth quarter – a pair of made 3s before a slithering drive for a layup – was as exciting as it got for Denver on the night. Jeff Green nearly had a posterizing dunk, and Aaron Gordon wrapped the ball all the way around his body and back into his right hand to set up a layup, but neither converted.

On deck: The Nuggets return to Denver to play their second, and final, preseason game at Ball Arena against the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

