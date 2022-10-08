ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A stunning Memphis football collapse leads to the most jarring loss in recent memory | Giannotto

By Mark Giannotto, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago

Gut reactions from Memphis football's stunning 33-32 loss to Houston Friday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

How did the Tigers blow this?

It looked like it was over.

It should have been over.

It wasn’t over.

It was, instead, a stunning collapse and the most jarring Memphis football loss in recent memory.

Memphis led Houston, 26-7, with 14:50 to go when wide receiver Gabe Rogers made a touchdown pass that might just be the play of the year. It led 29-13 with eight minutes to go. It still led by two scores with less than two minutes to go. It led the entire game, just as soon as it scored on the opening possession.

But the Tigers gave up two touchdowns in the final 1:17. They gave up one touchdown drive in less than three minutes, then gave up an onsides kick and another touchdown with 18 seconds remaining. They gave up a game they deserved to win until it all shockingly fell apart.

All those field goals that could have been touchdowns loom large. That two-point conversion coach Ryan Silverfield attempted when Memphis led 26-7 looms large. The special teams blunders loom large. The prevent defense the Tigers deployed late looms large. Whether the Tigers can recover from all this, with two tough road games at ECU and Tulane on the docket next, looms large.

This is a program trying to regenerate the excitement it lost during the pandemic and last year's slide to 6-6.

This is a program that hadn't had nearly enough highlights lately like the one Rogers somehow pulled off .

This is a program that got left behind in the AAC when the Big 12 picked Houston, UCF and Cincinnati, and should have sent send Houston home from perhaps its final game in Memphis in a most satisfying manner.

It should have been done. And then it wasn't.

So the questions about where this program is heading, they're not done yet, either.

A stand that spoke volumes

Two times Houston had the ball inside the Memphis 5-yard line. Two times the Cougars came away with nothing to show for it. If anything paved the way for this Memphis triumph, it's how that happened.

It all began at the end of the first half, when Houston kicker Bubba Baxa missed a 22-yard field goal as badly as you can miss a chip shot. It momentarily stalled the Cougars’ building momentum.

But Memphis wide receiver Joe Scates fumbled on the Tigers’ opening possession after halftime and Houston drove all the way down to the Memphis 1-yard line.

On third-and-goal, Houston quarterback Clayton Tune’s keeper ran into a brick wall led by Memphis defensive lineman Wardalis Ducksworth. On fourth-and-goal, Houston tailback Brandon Campbell was stopped in his tracks by a cavalry of players led by defensive end Jaylon Allen.

This was emblematic of a game in which Memphis out-played Houston for long stretches simply by being better situationally, by succedding on the margins. The Tigers committed fewer penalties, converted more on third down, had the more reliable kicker and won the time of possession battle.

Those details matter, particularly in a league that seems as up for grabs as the AAC appears to be. Those details might just be where Memphis makes its hay this season. But those details disappeared when it mattered the most.

First quarter of their dreams

The Memphis football team that entered with wins in four of its first five games didn’t have a discernible identity yet. Coach Ryan Silverfield had talked in theory about his vision, about a disciplined approach focused on ball control, with a mindset that’s as tough as it is explosive.

But this had only shown up in fits and starts, this season and throughout his time as head coach. It’s perhaps why the program’s momentum has also only gotten going in fits and starts.

Friday, though, felt like his dream finally come to life. At least for one quarter.

The first quarter was the best quarter these Tigers had played this year. They scored on their opening drive for the first time since the Navy game, tying a season-best with a methodical 14-play march that felt especially important given the struggles the offense endured the past two games.

Memphis then turned an interception by defensive back Quindell Johnson into another touchdown, jumping out to a 14-0 lead with a touchdown by tight end Caden Prieskorn on the final play of the first quarter. The Tigers were perfect on third down in the opening 15 minutes and out-gained Houston, 117-48. They were imposing their will.

It obviously wasn’t sustainable.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: A stunning Memphis football collapse leads to the most jarring loss in recent memory | Giannotto

