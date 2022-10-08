Read full article on original website
Related
Central Michigan Life
CMU field hockey falls to Kent State
With a 0-3 start in the Mid-American Conference, Central Michigan field hockey looked to get off to a hot start against Kent State on Sunday. However, the Chippewas could not produce enough offense to compete with Kent State, as they lost 5-0. “Despite the score, the team battled today,” said...
Central Michigan Life
CMU soccer draws with Toledo
With less than five minutes on the clock, junior midfielder Matilda Melin attempted to give Central Michigan soccer a lead. However, her shot soared just inches above the goal. The Chippewas (2-8-3, 1-3-2) and Rockets (1-7-5, 0-3-3) walked off the field with a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Toledo is left...
Central Michigan Life
CMU football drops homecoming heartbreaker
After leading Ball State for three quarters, Central Michigan football found itself down by a point with 1:32 remaining in the game. . However, the Chippewas final chance to secure a win on homecoming fell short as the ball careened off senior wide receiver Carlos Carriere’s hands on fourth down giving the Cardinals a 17-16 win on Saturday.
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball defense leads sweep against Kent State
After falling in straight sets to Ohio, head coach Mike Gawlik issued a challenge to his players. As a result, Central Michigan volleyball(11-6, 4-2) bounced back with 15 total blocks as they swept Kent State 3-0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-23) on Friday. “We talked in our video session today about being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint-area football highlights: Durand clinches share of MMAC, Goodrich to play for Metro title
FLINT – Durand clinched a share of the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship Friday with a 54-8 victory over Chesaning coupled with New Lothrop’s loss to Ovid-Elsie. The Railroaders hiked their record to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC entering next week’s showdown at New Lothrop. Gabe...
Central Michigan Life
"Coming Home" event provides job, internship opportunities to CMU students, alumni
Local businesses welcomed Central Michigan University students and alumni seeking employment opportunities to a “Coming Home” event on Oct. 7 at CMU's Courtyard Marriott. Nearly two dozen high-demand industries, such as Aircraft Precision Products Inc., Bandit Industries Inc., BMG-Brown Machine and others, opened their doors to over 70 job-seekers at the event. Participants had the chance to meet corporations they were interested in as well as share their resume.
Michigan Has Four of the Top 20 Most Violent Cities in the Nation
This comes as somewhat of a shock but not surprising at all. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation. Can you believe that Lansing, Michigan, is on the list as one of the most violent cities? This totally shocks me personally. I've lived in...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
RELATED PEOPLE
Central Michigan Life
From seed to sale, a family legacy
Just three miles from Central Michigan University's campus lies hundreds of sunflowers as far as the eye can see with a bright red barn siting in the middle of the farm. Jamie Klumpp took over Heirloom Grove farm two years ago and turned it into a specialty crop farm. The eighty-acre farm has 150 fruit trees, 250 blueberry bushes, a grape vineyard and more.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
Central Michigan Life
CMU to unveil mural honoring Indigenous Peoples Day
In honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, Central Michigan University will unveil its new Native American mural in the Bovee University Center on Oct 10. The opening ceremony will begin in the UC lobby at 3 p.m. and include speakers from the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe and the CMU community.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan gas prices soar above national average
(FOX 2) - And just like that, high gas headlines have returned to Michigan following another 19-cent jump in prices from a week ago. It now costs $4.36 per gallon in Michigan - more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Though figures like that may not mean...
Central Michigan Life
Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Police: Woman’s body found by utility worker
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon by a utility worker. Investigators said the body was discovered around 3:45 p.m. An exact location has not yet been confirmed. The victim has been identified as a woman, but police have not yet released...
Central Michigan Life
Dr. Shannon Bischoff to speak on Indigenous language revitalization
To celebrate Indigenous People's Day, Central Michigan University will host Dr. Shannon Bischoff as the keynote speaker. He will discuss Indigenous language revitalization at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Sarah and Daniel Opperman Auditorium in Park Library. The event is free to attend, and no reservations are necessary.
Here’s What They Want to Do with Lansing’s Old Sears Building
What's now a large abandoned building and acreage on the Lansing/East Lansing line could ultimately become the site of bustling activity once again. A local developer has unveiled plans to completely reinvigorate the area around the former Sears building off E. Michigan Avenue in Lansing. Gillespie Group is calling the...
Comments / 0