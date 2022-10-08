ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Catholic unleashes rushing attack in dominant performance

By Sam King, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
OXFORD - Central Catholic is known for its "air raid" aerial offensive attack.

On Friday at Mallory Field, the Knights wanted to make one thing clear.

Passing the ball is what they do.

But it's not all they do.

Central Catholic averaged 8.1 yards on its 28 carries and scored six rushing touchdowns in an absolutely dominant all-around performance that resulted in a 51-0 victory at Benton Central.

"We made sure from the start that we wanted to set the tone and let them know we were here to play," senior running back Baylor Smith said. "From that first three plays, we score a touchdown on three runs. We haven't done that since I don't know when. The offensive line was great."

The offensive line set the tone early.

Central Catholic's first drive was three handoffs to Smith, the first a gain of 24 yards and two plays later a drive-capping 1-yard touchdown run.

Less than a minute later, Ben Mazur scored on 14-yard quarterback keeper and just five minutes after that, Smith found the end zone again from 3 yards out and a 21-0 lead less than eight-and-a-half minutes into what became Class 2A No. 6 Central Catholic's sixth victory in eight games this season.

"Our offensive line is the most physical I’ve seen, so it is great to know they are going to give it their 100 percent," Mazur said. "And we have one of the best running backs around here running for you, so that is a plus, too."

In all, the Knights gained 226 yards on the ground.

Smith had 134 yards on 20 carries and scored four touchdowns, while adding a two-point conversion run. Freshman Mason Meister, who CC coaches are high on for the future, had a 17-yard touchdown run and another gallop of 22 yards. Jackson Cain had a 27-yard run.

"We wanted to prove a point not only to maybe someone we’ll play in the future, but to ourselves that we are not a finesse team," CC coach Brian Nay said. "We might line up in some spread formations, but we still want to pound the rock.

"In October and November you have to be able to run the ball efficiently. We set pretty high marks in terms of yards per carry and we are hitting that. The offensive line continues to set the table for our skill guys to really produce. Tonight was the run game."

More importantly, after allowing seven points each in wins over Rensselaer and Twin Lakes the past two weeks, CC completed its first shutout of the season, led by Aiden Schaefer's dominant play on the defensive line and interceptions by Nick Page and Owen Munn.

Mazur threw for 150 yards, including a touchdown to Robert Koch, and Thomas Henry was a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points and booted a 27-yard field goal.

It was the all-around performance Central Catholic had been searching for with the postseason quickly approaching.

"What you do Monday through Thursday means nothing. It’s all about what you do on the field on Friday night under the lights," Nay said. "That is the only thing people care about. It was good to play four full quarters and really good to get the shutout. Our defense has come a long way since the beginning of the season."

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 51, BENTON CENTRAL 0

CC 21 13 14 3

BC 0 0 0 0

First quarter

CC - Baylor Smith 1 run (run failed)

CC - Ben Mazur 14 run (Smith run)

CC - Smith 3 run (Thomas Henry kick)

Second quarter

CC - Smith 3 run (run failed)

CC - Robert Koch 16 pass from Mazur (Henry kick)

Third quarter

CC - Smith 3 run (Henry kick)

CC - Mason Meister 17 run (Henry kick)

Fourth quarter

CC - Henry 27 FG

Individual statistics

Rushing - Central Catholic, Baylor Smith 20-134, Ben Mazur 3-18, Mason Meister 3-44, Jackson Cain 2-30; Benton Central, Team 2-(minus) 35, Josh Etter 4-(minus) 6, Joe Widmer 10-(minus) 6.

Passing - Central Catholic, Mazur 16-22-0 150, Bobby Metzger 2-2-0 13; Benton Central, Widmer 14-22-2 121.

Receiving - Central Catholic, Robert Koch 4-66, Smith 2-16, Cain 6-33, Evan Dienhart 3-27, Owen Munn 2-20, AJ Delgatto 1-1; Benton Central, Seth Plummer 3-9, Corbin Cooley 8-61, Holden Deno 4-51.

Central Catholic is 6-2; Benton Central is 3-5.

