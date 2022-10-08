ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Turnovers, poor shooting hurt Detroit Pistons in preseason loss to New Orleans Pelicans

By Omari Sankofa II, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09S4P7_0iQuM1Ar00

For the second game in a row, the Detroit Pistons couldn't take care of the ball. That, along with poor shooting, made Friday's loss feel bigger than the final score indicated.

The Pistons fell to the New Orleans Pelicans on the road, 107-101, to fall to 0-2 overall in preseason play. Saddiq Bey finished with 23 points (6-for-17 overall, 5-for-10 from 3) and seven rebounds, Isaiah Stewart had 14 points (5-for-9 overall, 2-for-5 from 3) and seven rebounds, and Jaden Ivey also scored 14 points (2-for-12 overall, 9-for-9 at the line) along with six assists and seven turnovers.

Pelicans backup point guard Jose Alvarado led all scorers with 28 points.

New Orleans was without Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones. Detroit struggled anyway, shooting 36.5% from the field and 28.6% from 3. The Pistons could not maintain an offensive rhythm after building an early 20-9 lead, and trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. Cade Cunningham tallied 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

WHO'S ON THE FLOOR:Pistons' preseason opener crystalizes potential playing-time problem in frontcourt

Ivey struggles from floor, shines at line

Ivey’s downhill gravity will create a lot of good things for the Pistons this season. It enabled him reach double-digits for the second-straight game on Friday, as he went 9-for-9 at the free-throw line despite shooting 2-for-12 overall.

He could be a foul-drawing magnet this season, thanks to his size and elite first step. Ivey’s athleticism has immediately translated to the NBA. He’s dangerous in the open floor and can beat most defenders off of the dribble. He’s been a willing passer thus far. Even on off nights, he’ll be a productive player if he continues leveraging his speed the way he did against New Orleans.

Casey tweaks starters, plays two bigs

Presumably to match up against the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson-Jonas Valanciunas frontcourt, Dwane Casey tweaked his starting five to include two bigs. Isaiah Stweart remained, and Bojan Bodganovic was replaced by Marvin Bagley III. Stewart did his part to make the pairing work by knocking down two of his five 3-point attempts. Long term, the Pistons will still have to figure out how such lineups will work defensively in a switch-heavy scheme.

NBA GM SURVEY:Some say Pistons have league's best young core

Jalen Duren didn’t play Friday night and Nerlens Noel is still recovering from plantar fasciitis, so Stewart was Detroit's lone rotation player who could protect the rim. The Pelicans capitalized, scoring 54 points in the paint. Alvarado repeatedly punished the Pistons by finding wide open lanes to the basket. The issue should improve when Noel gets healthy, or if Duren proves he can defend the paint. It hurt the Pistons on Friday.

Turnovers plague Pistons again

Detroit coughed the ball up 22 times against the Knicks on Tuesday, and have now committed 44 in two games. They created 22 points for the Pelicans on Friday. Ivey finished with seven after committing zero against New York, and Killian Hayes had five.

Teams that have multiple young ballhandlers, as the Pistons do, are going to have turnover issues. Hayes only had five games last season with more than three turnovers, so it’s unlikely to be a recurring issue for him. Many of them were just careless mistakes — mistakes that we’re unlikely to see as often once we get to the regular season. Players frequently mistimed passes or lost track of their teammates.

Ivey will have nights like Tuesday, where he made great reads all night and passed the ball better than the box score suggested. He will also have nights like Friday, where opponents anticipated his passes and he occasionally tried to force lanes to the rim that weren’t there. Like most young guards, taking care of the ball is a growth area.

Contact Omari Sankofa II at osankofa@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter@omarisankofa.

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Creating a winning culture is not an easy thing to do in the NBA. Talent is the most important element in winning. That much is obvious. The league’s best teams always comprise some of its most talented players. With that said, culture counts too. You need players who are...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Apologetic Draymond Green is temporarily stepping away from the Warriors following Jordan Poole altercation

Late on Wednesday evening, the basketball world learned Draymond Green would face team discipline following a physical altercation between him and Jordan Poole at the Warriors’ practice that day, The Athletic‘s Shams Charania reported. Friday Morning, video of that altercation leaked, showing Green connecting on a punch violent...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Rudy Gobert’s 4-word shade at Draymond Green over Jordan Poole punch leak with Warriors

It looks like Rudy Gobert is punching back at Draymond Green amid the controversial incident involving the Golden State Warriors veteran and his teammate Jordan Poole. Green has been on the headlines as of late after his reported scuffle with Poole during a recent Warriors practice. A video of the incident has since emerged and went viral, putting Dray on the spotlight as the backlash keeps coming for him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons’ draft-and-stash has explosive debut

The Detroit Pistons will be trying to develop the players on their active roster and G-League but they will also have one eye on the EuroLeague this season. That’s because second-round prospect Gabriele Procida was signed by German team ALBA Berlin, hoping to turn at successful EuroLeague season into an eventual shot at the NBA. The Pistons still hold his draft rights, so he’s a guy we could see in the Motor City in the next year or two.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Detroit, MI
Sports
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Detroit, MI
Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
NBC Sports

Former Celtic calls Draymond 'a bully' for punching Jordan Poole

The leaked TMZ video of Draymond Green violently punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole was the talk of the NBA on Friday. It sparked plenty of reactions from current and former players, including former Boston Celtics guard Eddie House. House was among those who denounced Green's actions. The 2008...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge

The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Dwane Casey
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Cade Cunningham
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#The New Orleans Pelicans
CBS San Francisco

Draymond Green taking leave of absence after punching fellow Warrior Jordan Poole at practice

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green held a press conference Saturday to apologize again for punching Jordan Poole at practice and announce he's taking a leave of absence after footage of the incident was leaked.Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader.""I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

The documentary about the Redeem Team that LeBron James and Dwyane Wade have produced dropped on Netflix, and it has fans across the NBA quite excited. The team was one of the greatest ever assembled, with names like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Carmelo Anthony all involved in bringing the gold medal back for Team USA.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green had bizarre comment during apology press conference

Draymond Green definitely was not slick during his apology press conference on Saturday. The Golden State Warriors star met with the media and issued his first public comments since viciously punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face at practice this week (see video here). Green apologized to Poole in his remarks and also made a big announcement about what he plans to do next.
NBA
KSAT 12

🏀 Spurs recap: New Orleans tops San Antonio 111-97 in Game 3 of preseason; team visits Uvalde, makes first roster cut

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday faced off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 111-97 at home to remain winless in the 2022 preseason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Troy Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field and hit seven three-pointers to pace the way for the division foe Pelicans, scoring a game-high 27 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Portland Trail Blazers

After qualifying for the NBA Playoffs for eight straight seasons, the Portland Trail Blazers went into full rebuilding mode with a 27-55 record last season. However, Portland looks to turn things around rather quickly after trading for Jerami Grant and signing free agent Gary Payton II.
PORTLAND, OR
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy