High School Football: Del Valle holds off Parkland, 20-14 in key district battle

By Bret Bloomquist, El Paso Times
 2 days ago
Three Jesse Ramos 2-yard touchdowns runs and a big day for the defense led Del Valle to a key 20-14 District 1-5A Division I victory against Parkland on Friday night.

Ramos broke a 14-14 tie with his third touchdown run with 5:54 remaining and on the ensuing Matador drive linebacker/kicker Josh Torres, who had just narrowly missed an extra point that followed a pair of motion penalties, sacked Parkland quarterback Miguel Echeverria on third down.

Echeverria was knocked out of the game on the play. Parkland did get a last gasp with 2:49 to play and 80 yards to cover, but backup quarterback Eric Ortiz couldn't engineer a miracle.

On Del Valle's winning drive, Eli Molina had two big catches, including a spectacular one-handed drive, that atoned for his dropped touchdown in the dying minutes of the first half.

With the win, Del Valle moved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in district. Parkland fell to 4-3, 1-1.

Another big play in the game came in the third quarter when Del Valle corner Jonathan Estrada intercepted a pass that was a jump ball for Parkland star DJ Crest, a Texas Tech commit.

Game tied 7-7 at half

Del Valle went 86 yards on its opening drive, which was answered by Parkland on its last drive of the first half to leave the game tied at intermission.

The defenses controlled the game in between, though the Matadors developed the connection between quarterback Miguel Echeverria and DJ Crest gained traction as the game progressed. Crest scored on a 24-yard reception with 32 seconds remaining in the first half, his sixth catch of the game.

Del Valle opened the game and scoring with a crisp 11-play drive capped by a 2-yard keeper from quarterback Jesse Ramos.

Del Valle travels to Hanks while Parkland will be at one of the only 7-0 teams in the state, Bel Air. Both games are Friday night and will kick at 7 p.m.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
