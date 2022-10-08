Recapping Week 7 of high school football in Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend
FRIDAY'S GAMES
14-5A DIVISION I
MILLER 49, KING 0
Top performers
Miller: Jaedyn Brown 6 of 7, 111 yards 2 TD passing, Trevor Long 6 of 8, 95 yards passing, Broderick Taylor 12-110 yards, 3 TD rushing, Ethan Greenwood 4-38, 2 TD rushing, Eathan Vela 3-42, TD receiving, Lonnie Adkism 4-73 receiving, Datron Denmon 2-39, TD receiving, Jayden Moreno 3-53 receiving, Roderick Taylor 5-50 rushing, Corey Holmes 4-45 rushing.
Highlights: The Bucs finished with 468 yards of offense in a shutout victory against the Mustangs. Miller's Jaedyn Brown and Broderick Taylor combined for five touchdowns and 236 yards to pace the team's offense. The Bucs' defense is now allowing an average of 15 points a game this season.
Records: King 0-6, 0-3; Miller 6-0, 3-0
Next: King at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Moody at Miller, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
VICTORIA EAST 21, RAY 10
Top performers
Ray: Nic Talavera 8 of 16, 77 yards, INT, Brandon Chapa 23-169, TD rushing, Jamison Galvan 2-46 receiving
Highlights: Victoria East scored 14 first quarter points to jump on the Texans early. Ray's Brandon Chapa ran for 169 of the team's 238 yards.
Records: Ray 3-3, 0-3; Ray 2-4, 2-1
Next: Victoria West at Ray, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; King at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
15-5A DIVISION II
FLOUR BLUFF 54, EDCOUCH-ELSA 14
Top performers
Flour Bluff: Jayden Paluseo 10 of 17, 213 yards, 3 TD passing, Moses Menchaca 3-65, 2 TD rushing, Jose Martinez 4-48 rushing, Cameron Johnson 4-14, TD rushing, Cameran Dickson 3-69, TD receiving, Kyler Meschi 2-56, TD receiving, Wyatt Elwood 4-51, TD receiving, Andre Mimms 2-42 receiving
Highlights: The Hornets scored in every quarter behind quarterback Jayden Paluseo, who accounted for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Flour Bluff finished with 374 all-purpose yards.
Records: Flour Bluff 3-3, 1-0; Edcouch-Elsa 2-4, 0-1
Next: Flour Bluff at Mercedes, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Gregory-Portland at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
GREGORY-PORTLAND 72, BROWNSVILLE PORTER 0
Gregory-Portland: Reed Dooms 9 of 10, 233 yards, 3 TD passing, Austin Moreno 14-110, 2 TD rushing, Dallas White 15-60 rushing, Dalvin Batts 7-47, 3 TD rushing, Colton Harrison 4-123, 2 TD receiving.
Highlights: The Wildcats opened district in a big way after totaling 472 yards of offense in their shutout victory against Porter. G-P scored in every quarter, including a 27-point first quarter to set the tone early. Quarterback Reed Dooms passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns and targeted four different receivers.
Records: Gregory-Portland 4-2, 1-0; Brownsville Porter 4-2, 0-1
Next: Gregory-Portland at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Brownsville Porter at Valley View, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
16-4A DIVISION I
CALALLEN 71, LA FERIA 20
Top performers
Calallen: Bryce Burnett 11 of 14, 200 yards, 2 TD passing and 6-34, TD rushing; Blain Lamb 15-158, 2 TD rushing; Luke Medina 8-105, 3 TD rushing; Elias Timbs 15-99, TD rushing and 2-33, TD receiving; Skyler Rubio 2-45, TD receiving; Sonny Carpinello 3-43, TD receiving
La Feria: Joaquin Trevino 88-yard kickoff return for TD; Andruw Rivera 8 of 20, 75 yards, TD passing; Justin Rodriguez 3-48, TD receiving and TD rushing
Highlights: The Wildcats scored 50 points in the second and third quarters and rolled up 598 total yards in another district rout. Calallen’s defense held La Feria to 173 yards, including 98 yards rushing.
Records: Calallen 7-0, 3-0; La Feria 3-4, 0-3
Next: Alice at Calallen, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; La Feria at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14
15-4A DIVISION I
ROCKPORT-FULTON 32, PLEASANTON 31 (OT)
Top performers
Rockport-Fulton: Kaden Kennedy 14-119 rushing, Ace Seibert 7 of 17, 97 yards, 2 TD passing, Devan Phillips 21-77 rushing, 3-57, TD receiving.
Highlights: Ace Seibert connected with Devan Phillips for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Pirates scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.
Records: Rockport-Fulton 3-3, 1-0; Pleasanton 2-3, 0-1
Next: Beeville at Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Pleasanton at Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14;
BEEVILLE 24, FLORESVILLE 17
Beeville: Matthew Casas 7 of 13, 61 yards passing, Darion Perez 9-102, 2 TD rushing, 3-33 receiving, Trey Barefield 17-78, TD rushing, Isaiah Gonzales 8-62 rushing.
Highlights: The Trojans rebounded from their loss to Cuero by scoring in every quarter against Floresville. Beeville racked up 337 yards of offense and the defense limited the opposition to 169 total yards.
Records: Beeville 4-2, 1-0; Floresville 3-3, 0-1
Next: Beeville at Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Floresville at La Vernia, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
15-4A DIVISION II
INGLESIDE 48, WEST OSO 20
Top performers
Ingleside: Aidan Jakobsohn 12 of 21, 290 yards, 3 TD passing and TD rushing; L. Solis 5-106, TD rushing; L. Villarreal 5-48, TD rushing and 3-113, 2 TD receiving; Jaydon Smith 2-57, TD receiving
West Oso: Devin Martinez 8 of 14, 75 yards, 2 TD, INT passing; Elijah Huff 30-151, TD rushing
Highlights: The Mustangs jumped out to a 31-13 lead at halftime as Leo Villarreal scored two touchdowns in the surge, including on a 71-yard pass from Jakobsohn.
Records: West Oso 2-5, 0-1; Ingleside 6-1, 1-0
Next: West Oso at Robstown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14; Robstown at Ingleside, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21
SINTON 83, ROBSTOWN 20
Top performers
Sinton: Justin Veliz 6 of 9, 154 yards, 2 TD passing, 13-97, 2 TD rushing, Nick Sanchez 8-99, 2 TD rushing, Derek Garcia 6-56, 2 TD rushing, Zach Santellana 4-28 rushing, Nathan Mutchler 6-24, 2 TD rushing, Zack Alaniz 1-46 receiving, Kaden McCoy 1-17, TD receiving, Jacoby James 1-26, TD receiving
Highlights: The Pirates racked up 458 yards of offense and scored in every quarter against Robstown. Sinton scored 52 first half points to grab control of the game early.
Records: Robstown 3-4, 0-1; Sinton 4-3, 1-0
Next: West Oso at Robstown, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Sinton at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
15-3A DIVISON I
GOLIAD 39, MATHIS 0
Top performers
Mathis: Ethan Ybarra 8-34 rushing, EJ Montemayor 12-38 rushing, Xaiden Veliz 13-57 rushing
Highlights: Goliad's defense held the Pirates to 167 total yards to capture its second shutout of the season.
Records: Mathis 2-5, 0-3; Goliad 4-2, 1-1
Next: Aransas Pass at Mathis, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; Goliad at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
16-3A DIVISION I
SAN DIEGO 28, SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY 10
Top performers
San Diego: R.J. Valerio 13 of 16, 136 yards, 2 TD, 16-71, TD rushing, Andres Lopez 7-45 rushing, 1-7, TD receiving, Colton Garcia 8-44, TD rushing, Fabian Vidal 5-69, TD receiving
Highlights: The Vaqueros overcame a halftime deficit by outscoring the Lions 20-0 in the second half. Quarterback R.J. Valerio accounted for 207 of San Diego's 318 yards of offense.
Records: San Diego 5-1, 1-0, Santa Gertrudis Academy 4-2, 0-1
Next: San Diego at Lyford, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Santa Gertrudis Academy at Rio Hondo, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14
16-3A DIVISION II
TAFT 43, SANTA ROSA 0
Top performers
Taft: J.J. Acosta 12-132, TD rushing and 27 of 32, 318 yards, 4 TD passing; Steven Rivera 13-78, TD rushing; Josh Suarez 11-132, 2 TD receiving; Enrique Rodriguez 9-101 receiving; Jay Martinez 2-30, TD receiving; Efrain Ozuna 3-25, TD receiving
Highlights: The Greyhounds came off their bye week with a big game to remain undefeated in the 16-3A Division II race.
Records: Taft 4-2, 2-0; Santa Rosa 5-2, 2-1.
Next: Taft at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Monte Alto at Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21
HEBBRONVILLE 35, GEORGE WEST 21
Top performers
Hebbronville: Eden Perez 21-246, 3 TD rushing, Dimarco Perez 2-63, TD rushing, Rene Ramirez 7-62 rushing
George West: Jake Snider 5 of 9, 135 yards, TD passing, INT
Highlights: The Longhorns remained unbeaten in district behind 437 rushing yards against the Longhorns. Eden Perez led Hebbronville with 246 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.
Records: Hebbronville 2-5, 2-0; George West 2-4, 1-2
Next: Odem at Hebbronville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; George West at Banquete, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
16-2A DIVISION I
BEN BOLT 42, PREMONT 20
Top performers
Ben Bolt: Devin Godines 24-203, 3 TD rushing, 1-54, TD receiving, Talaine Mohamed 2-66, TD rushing, Louis Sill 1 of 1, 54 yards, TD passing, 9-71, TD rushing
Highlights: The Badgers opened district on a good note behind Devin Godines, who ran for more than 200 yards and four total touchdowns. Ben Bolt's defense held the Cowboys scoreless in the second half.
Records: Premont 3-3, 0-1; Ben Bolt 2-4, 1-0
Next: Premont at Freer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Ben Bolt at La Villa, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13
TCAL
ANNAPOLIS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48, LEE ACADMEY 0
Top performers
Annapolis Christian Academy: Bryan Lerma 10-111, 2 TD passing, 1-13 rushing, 1-23 receiving, Cesar Morales 3-65, 2 TD rushing, Chuck Brushe 1-36 receiving, TD rushing, Josh Guzman 3-45, TD receiving; Jacob Segundo 5-53, TD rushing, 3-28, TD receiving.
Highlights: Quarterback Bryan Lerma passed for two touchdowns and and finished with more than 100 yards of offense to help keep the Warriors unbeaten.
Records: Annapolis Christian Academy 6-0, 2-0.
OTHER SCORES
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
14-5A DIVISION I
16-4A DIVISION I
Hidalgo 41, Kingsville 7
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
14-5A DIVISION I
Veterans Memorial 45, Victoria West 31
Miller 42, King 0
15-4A DIVISION I
16-4A DIVISION I
Alice 49, Tuloso-Midway 19
15-3A DIVISION I
Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0
16-3A DIVISION I
Falfurrias 26, Lyford 20
16-3A DIVISION II
Odem 49, Monte Alto 6
15-2A DIVISION I
Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0
Shiner 67, Three Rivers 7
16-2A DIVISION I
Ben Bolt 42, Premont 20
Freer 12, Santa Maria 7
La Villa 52, Riviera 20
16-2A DIVISION II
Bruni 48, Agua Dulce 20
Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14
NON-DISTRICT
Bishop 56, John Paul II 0
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
15-5A DIVISION II
Gregory-Portland 72, Brownsville Porter 0
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Recapping Week 7 of high school football in Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend
Comments / 0