Recapping Week 7 of high school football in Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend

FRIDAY'S GAMES

14-5A DIVISION I

MILLER 49, KING 0

Top performers

Miller: Jaedyn Brown 6 of 7, 111 yards 2 TD passing, Trevor Long 6 of 8, 95 yards passing, Broderick Taylor 12-110 yards, 3 TD rushing, Ethan Greenwood 4-38, 2 TD rushing, Eathan Vela 3-42, TD receiving, Lonnie Adkism 4-73 receiving, Datron Denmon 2-39, TD receiving, Jayden Moreno 3-53 receiving, Roderick Taylor 5-50 rushing, Corey Holmes 4-45 rushing.

Highlights: The Bucs finished with 468 yards of offense in a shutout victory against the Mustangs. Miller's Jaedyn Brown and Broderick Taylor combined for five touchdowns and 236 yards to pace the team's offense. The Bucs' defense is now allowing an average of 15 points a game this season.

Records: King 0-6, 0-3; Miller 6-0, 3-0

Next: King at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Moody at Miller, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

VICTORIA EAST 21, RAY 10

Top performers

Ray: Nic Talavera 8 of 16, 77 yards, INT, Brandon Chapa 23-169, TD rushing, Jamison Galvan 2-46 receiving

Highlights: Victoria East scored 14 first quarter points to jump on the Texans early. Ray's Brandon Chapa ran for 169 of the team's 238 yards.

Records: Ray 3-3, 0-3; Ray 2-4, 2-1

Next: Victoria West at Ray, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; King at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

15-5A DIVISION II

FLOUR BLUFF 54, EDCOUCH-ELSA 14

Top performers

Flour Bluff: Jayden Paluseo 10 of 17, 213 yards, 3 TD passing, Moses Menchaca 3-65, 2 TD rushing, Jose Martinez 4-48 rushing, Cameron Johnson 4-14, TD rushing, Cameran Dickson 3-69, TD receiving, Kyler Meschi 2-56, TD receiving, Wyatt Elwood 4-51, TD receiving, Andre Mimms 2-42 receiving

Highlights: The Hornets scored in every quarter behind quarterback Jayden Paluseo, who accounted for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Flour Bluff finished with 374 all-purpose yards.

Records: Flour Bluff 3-3, 1-0; Edcouch-Elsa 2-4, 0-1

Next: Flour Bluff at Mercedes, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Gregory-Portland at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

GREGORY-PORTLAND 72, BROWNSVILLE PORTER 0

Gregory-Portland: Reed Dooms 9 of 10, 233 yards, 3 TD passing, Austin Moreno 14-110, 2 TD rushing, Dallas White 15-60 rushing, Dalvin Batts 7-47, 3 TD rushing, Colton Harrison 4-123, 2 TD receiving.

Highlights: The Wildcats opened district in a big way after totaling 472 yards of offense in their shutout victory against Porter. G-P scored in every quarter, including a 27-point first quarter to set the tone early. Quarterback Reed Dooms passed for 233 yards and three touchdowns and targeted four different receivers.

Records: Gregory-Portland 4-2, 1-0; Brownsville Porter 4-2, 0-1

Next: Gregory-Portland at Edcouch-Elsa, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Brownsville Porter at Valley View, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

16-4A DIVISION I

CALALLEN 71, LA FERIA 20

Top performers

Calallen: Bryce Burnett 11 of 14, 200 yards, 2 TD passing and 6-34, TD rushing; Blain Lamb 15-158, 2 TD rushing; Luke Medina 8-105, 3 TD rushing; Elias Timbs 15-99, TD rushing and 2-33, TD receiving; Skyler Rubio 2-45, TD receiving; Sonny Carpinello 3-43, TD receiving

La Feria: Joaquin Trevino 88-yard kickoff return for TD; Andruw Rivera 8 of 20, 75 yards, TD passing; Justin Rodriguez 3-48, TD receiving and TD rushing

Highlights: The Wildcats scored 50 points in the second and third quarters and rolled up 598 total yards in another district rout. Calallen’s defense held La Feria to 173 yards, including 98 yards rushing.

Records: Calallen 7-0, 3-0; La Feria 3-4, 0-3

Next: Alice at Calallen, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; La Feria at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14

15-4A DIVISION I

ROCKPORT-FULTON 32, PLEASANTON 31 (OT)

Top performers

Rockport-Fulton: Kaden Kennedy 14-119 rushing, Ace Seibert 7 of 17, 97 yards, 2 TD passing, Devan Phillips 21-77 rushing, 3-57, TD receiving.

Highlights: Ace Seibert connected with Devan Phillips for the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The Pirates scored 23 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra period.

Records: Rockport-Fulton 3-3, 1-0; Pleasanton 2-3, 0-1

Next: Beeville at Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Pleasanton at Port Lavaca Calhoun, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14;

BEEVILLE 24, FLORESVILLE 17

Beeville: Matthew Casas 7 of 13, 61 yards passing, Darion Perez 9-102, 2 TD rushing, 3-33 receiving, Trey Barefield 17-78, TD rushing, Isaiah Gonzales 8-62 rushing.

Highlights: The Trojans rebounded from their loss to Cuero by scoring in every quarter against Floresville. Beeville racked up 337 yards of offense and the defense limited the opposition to 169 total yards.

Records: Beeville 4-2, 1-0; Floresville 3-3, 0-1

Next: Beeville at Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Floresville at La Vernia, 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

15-4A DIVISION II

INGLESIDE 48, WEST OSO 20

Top performers

Ingleside: Aidan Jakobsohn 12 of 21, 290 yards, 3 TD passing and TD rushing; L. Solis 5-106, TD rushing; L. Villarreal 5-48, TD rushing and 3-113, 2 TD receiving; Jaydon Smith 2-57, TD receiving

West Oso: Devin Martinez 8 of 14, 75 yards, 2 TD, INT passing; Elijah Huff 30-151, TD rushing

Highlights: The Mustangs jumped out to a 31-13 lead at halftime as Leo Villarreal scored two touchdowns in the surge, including on a 71-yard pass from Jakobsohn.

Records: West Oso 2-5, 0-1; Ingleside 6-1, 1-0

Next: West Oso at Robstown, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14; Robstown at Ingleside, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21

SINTON 83, ROBSTOWN 20

Top performers

Sinton: Justin Veliz 6 of 9, 154 yards, 2 TD passing, 13-97, 2 TD rushing, Nick Sanchez 8-99, 2 TD rushing, Derek Garcia 6-56, 2 TD rushing, Zach Santellana 4-28 rushing, Nathan Mutchler 6-24, 2 TD rushing, Zack Alaniz 1-46 receiving, Kaden McCoy 1-17, TD receiving, Jacoby James 1-26, TD receiving

Highlights: The Pirates racked up 458 yards of offense and scored in every quarter against Robstown. Sinton scored 52 first half points to grab control of the game early.

Records: Robstown 3-4, 0-1; Sinton 4-3, 1-0

Next: West Oso at Robstown, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Sinton at Orange Grove, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

15-3A DIVISON I

GOLIAD 39, MATHIS 0

Top performers

Mathis: Ethan Ybarra 8-34 rushing, EJ Montemayor 12-38 rushing, Xaiden Veliz 13-57 rushing

Highlights: Goliad's defense held the Pirates to 167 total yards to capture its second shutout of the season.

Records: Mathis 2-5, 0-3; Goliad 4-2, 1-1

Next: Aransas Pass at Mathis, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21; Goliad at Aransas Pass, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

16-3A DIVISION I

SAN DIEGO 28, SANTA GERTRUDIS ACADEMY 10

Top performers

San Diego: R.J. Valerio 13 of 16, 136 yards, 2 TD, 16-71, TD rushing, Andres Lopez 7-45 rushing, 1-7, TD receiving, Colton Garcia 8-44, TD rushing, Fabian Vidal 5-69, TD receiving

Highlights: The Vaqueros overcame a halftime deficit by outscoring the Lions 20-0 in the second half. Quarterback R.J. Valerio accounted for 207 of San Diego's 318 yards of offense.

Records: San Diego 5-1, 1-0, Santa Gertrudis Academy 4-2, 0-1

Next: San Diego at Lyford, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Santa Gertrudis Academy at Rio Hondo, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14

16-3A DIVISION II

TAFT 43, SANTA ROSA 0

Top performers

Taft: J.J. Acosta 12-132, TD rushing and 27 of 32, 318 yards, 4 TD passing; Steven Rivera 13-78, TD rushing; Josh Suarez 11-132, 2 TD receiving; Enrique Rodriguez 9-101 receiving; Jay Martinez 2-30, TD receiving; Efrain Ozuna 3-25, TD receiving

Highlights: The Greyhounds came off their bye week with a big game to remain undefeated in the 16-3A Division II race.

Records: Taft 4-2, 2-0; Santa Rosa 5-2, 2-1.

Next: Taft at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14; Monte Alto at Santa Rosa, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21

HEBBRONVILLE 35, GEORGE WEST 21

Top performers

Hebbronville: Eden Perez 21-246, 3 TD rushing, Dimarco Perez 2-63, TD rushing, Rene Ramirez 7-62 rushing

George West: Jake Snider 5 of 9, 135 yards, TD passing, INT

Highlights: The Longhorns remained unbeaten in district behind 437 rushing yards against the Longhorns. Eden Perez led Hebbronville with 246 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

Records: Hebbronville 2-5, 2-0; George West 2-4, 1-2

Next: Odem at Hebbronville, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; George West at Banquete, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

16-2A DIVISION I

BEN BOLT 42, PREMONT 20

Top performers

Ben Bolt: Devin Godines 24-203, 3 TD rushing, 1-54, TD receiving, Talaine Mohamed 2-66, TD rushing, Louis Sill 1 of 1, 54 yards, TD passing, 9-71, TD rushing

Highlights: The Badgers opened district on a good note behind Devin Godines, who ran for more than 200 yards and four total touchdowns. Ben Bolt's defense held the Cowboys scoreless in the second half.

Records: Premont 3-3, 0-1; Ben Bolt 2-4, 1-0

Next: Premont at Freer, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14; Ben Bolt at La Villa, 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13

TCAL

ANNAPOLIS CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 48, LEE ACADMEY 0

Top performers

Annapolis Christian Academy: Bryan Lerma 10-111, 2 TD passing, 1-13 rushing, 1-23 receiving, Cesar Morales 3-65, 2 TD rushing, Chuck Brushe 1-36 receiving, TD rushing, Josh Guzman 3-45, TD receiving; Jacob Segundo 5-53, TD rushing, 3-28, TD receiving.

Highlights: Quarterback Bryan Lerma passed for two touchdowns and and finished with more than 100 yards of offense to help keep the Warriors unbeaten.

Records: Annapolis Christian Academy 6-0, 2-0.

OTHER SCORES

THURSDAY, OCT. 6

14-5A DIVISION I

Carroll 49, Moody 14

16-4A DIVISION I

Hidalgo 41, Kingsville 7

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

14-5A DIVISION I

Veterans Memorial 45, Victoria West 31

Miller 42, King 0

15-4A DIVISION I

16-4A DIVISION I

Alice 49, Tuloso-Midway 19

15-3A DIVISION I

Vanderbilt Industrial 67, Aransas Pass 0

16-3A DIVISION I

Falfurrias 26, Lyford 20

16-3A DIVISION II

Odem 49, Monte Alto 6

15-2A DIVISION I

Refugio 60, Skidmore-Tynan 0

Shiner 67, Three Rivers 7

16-2A DIVISION I

Ben Bolt 42, Premont 20

Freer 12, Santa Maria 7

La Villa 52, Riviera 20

16-2A DIVISION II

Bruni 48, Agua Dulce 20

Woodsboro 40, Benavides 14

NON-DISTRICT

Bishop 56, John Paul II 0

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

15-5A DIVISION II

Gregory-Portland 72, Brownsville Porter 0

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Recapping Week 7 of high school football in Corpus Christi, Coastal Bend