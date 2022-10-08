ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin

The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)

Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso

Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
Fortune

Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry

When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
bitcoinist.com

Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin

The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
bitcoinist.com

Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
bitcoinist.com

5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023

An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz

Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
bitcoinist.com

Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment

Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
e-cryptonews.com

The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies

Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
