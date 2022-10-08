Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin and Chainlink Investors Are Eyeing Up Potentially Gaining 1,000x More With New Crypto Big Eyes Coin
The cryptocurrency market is a highly competitive space, especially with new crypto projects showing up daily on the market, trying to gain the attention of new users. Still, a number of projects in the cryptocurrency industry appear to be unstoppable, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK), two prominent projects that have seen recent growth. Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin in its third presale stage, appears ready to take over the market.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) And Binance Coin (BNB) Lose Investors To The Hideaways (HDWY)
Currently, BNB, especially after a $600m hack on the BSC Chain, and BTC is over 60% down from an all-time-high, are both in a bear market. Bull markets indicate prosperous economic conditions. It signals a market rise and is frequently accompanied by confident investor sentiment over the current uptrend. Meanwhile,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Payroll Firm Via Teams Up with Latin America’s Crypto Platform Bitso
Via, a global payroll platform that helps hire and pay workers anywhere in the world in compliance with all local legal regulations, announced that it has opted for Bitso, the cryptocurrency platform in Latin America, to streamline international payments for workers using the power of stable cryptocurrencies, “resolving frictions with the traditional financial system and giving the possibility to create organizations with a global focus.”
bitcoinist.com
Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Set To Bring Major Profits For Token Holders
There’s no doubt about it – the blockchain space is heating up. Polygon (MATIC), Polkadot (DOT), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) are just a few of the projects that are set to bring major profits for token holders soon. If you’re looking to invest in blockchain projects, now is the time to do so!
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Projects Keeping Your Investments Safe In 2022: Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Algorand
It is important to stay safe when navigating the crypto ecosystem. Looking out for projects like Big Eyes Coin with security verification or Bitcoin with their user-verified reports of safety is crucial, as without them, you could be at risk. Scams, rug-pulls and other nefarious activity is an unfortunate side...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network (ORY), BitTorrent (BTT), And LidoDAO (LDO) Could Help You Get To A 7 Figure Portfolio
It’s no secret that many seek ways to get their hands on a larger investment portfolio. However, with the current state of the economy, finding ways to invest without taking on too much risk can be challenging. However, a few emerging technologies could help you get to a seven-figure...
Binance gets hacked: What it means for the crypto industry
When it rains, it pours. Just when things were starting to look up for the crypto industry comes news that Binance, the world’s biggest exchange, suffered a major hack on Thursday night. The details are still trickling out, but the short version is that a hacker was able to exploit a so-called bridge and help themselves to 2 million of Binance’s native BNB tokens. Those are worth around $560 million, though Binance is suggesting it may be able to claw much of it back.
bitcoinist.com
India Releases 50-Page CBDC Report – Good Or Bad For The Country’s Crypto?
The CBDC report published by India’s central bank may not be good news for the Indian cryptocurrency market. Crypto was such a hit in India in 2021 that it made the country the fastest growing market for the asset class, surpassing the MENA region and even Europe. At one...
zycrypto.com
XRP Flashes Ultra-Bullish Signal As Cardano’s Hoskinson Throws Weight Behind Ripple In SEC Case
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano’s founder, has stated that he believes XRP is a Commodity and not a Security giving some nuance on his stand in the SEC vs Ripple case after being pressured by some XRP adherents. “I’ve always taken a position that most layer 1 protocols aren’t securities,” Charles...
bitcoinist.com
Runfy Project: Redefining Crypto Utilities With Decentraland and Hex Coin
The blockchain-crypto duo is spreading through every possible niche, as seen in the finance and gaming sectors. New projects coming out are redefining and expanding utilities to show there are more ways of earning secondary income. Take, Runfy (RUNF), a community-driven platform tapping into the fitness and health industries to...
Motley Fool
You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said
Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
bitcoinist.com
Why Meme Coins Are the Way Forward in the Crypto Market – Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.
In an era just after the global Covid-19 pandemic, people are trying to figure out how to connect again. This can be seen in all walks of life, including crypto. Meme coins provide a sense of community and connection for those interested in cryptocurrencies, which is one of the main reasons they are so well-liked. People can connect with others that appreciate meme culture and have a similar sense of humour with these coins.
bitcoinist.com
5 New Best Crypto ICOs to Invest in 2023
An initial coin offering (ICO) is a popular way to raise funds for products and services related to cryptocurrency. If a company is seeking to raise money for creating a new coin, app, or service, it can launch an ICO in order to raise funds. Investors are offered to buy...
bitcoinist.com
Watch&Earn: how the use of cryptocurrency on social media platforms will change the economy
The idea of using cryptocurrency on social media was brought up for the first time in 2019 when Mark Zukerberg revealed his intentions to release his own stablecoin, Diem. At that point, the U.S. government spoke out against the idea and the project was shut down. Only in 2022 Meta officially announced the integration of NFTs on Instagram.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Shows It Can Develop And Expand, Just Like Solana And Chiliz
Cryptocurrencies are a recent innovation in the financial sector; the first of these, Bitcoin, appeared in the wake of the global financial crisis of 2009. In a short time, these cryptos have become extremely popular, drawing in new crypto fans every day. As these coins guarantee people the highest possible...
cryptopotato.com
California Takes Action Against 11 Crypto Firms Allegedly Operating Like Ponzi Schemes
The Cali watchdog went after other crypto companies following the desist and refrain order against Nexo. California’s regulator has targeted 11 crypto-related entities which allegedly violated the state’s securities laws. The watchdog also claimed that their business model was in the manner of a Ponzi or pyramid scheme.
bitcoinist.com
Why Bitcoin Will Bloom In A Higher Inflation Environment
Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and may not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an advocate of creative and financial freedom alike. The economic conditions that allowed Bitcoin to skyrocket from a multi-year low at $3,000 to an all-time high at $69,000 have...
e-cryptonews.com
The Future of Money: The End of Cash and the Rise of Digital Currencies
Digital Currencies have been in the talks for the past decade, but people are still not confident about investing in them or using them. Some developed countries have legalized the use of cryptocurrencies for online purchases, but in most countries, it is still under the investigative eyes of governments. A...
