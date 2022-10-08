ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Roundup: Adrian women's golf in first after Day 1 of fall final

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

BATTLE CREEK — The Adrian College women's golf team is in first place at the Bedford Valley Country Club as the Bulldogs shot 323 on Day 1 of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Final.

The Bulldogs have a nine shot lead on St. Mary's while Olivia Ohmer is in first place overall by six shots.

Top Performers

Adrian

Olivia Ohmer: 73, 1st

Lauren Reed: 82, t-7th

Riley Kleck/Taylor Ross: 84, t-12th

Adrian: Saturday (Oct. 8) Day 2 of MIAA Fall Final

VOLLEYBALL

Albion 3, Adrian 1

ALBION — The Bulldogs suffered their first MIAA loss of the season as it fell to the Britons in four sets.

Albion took the opening two sets, 25-14, 26-24, before the Bulldogs (9-6, 3-1 MIAA) won Set 3, 25-20. Albion would bounce back and finish the match off with a 25-15 victory.

Top Performers

Adrian

Hailey Farrell: 34 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills

Megan Feldmann: 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 block

Mallory Dorow: 9 kills, 1 dig

Up Next

Adrian: 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 8) at Siena Heights

CROSS COUNTRY

Bethel Invite

MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Saints men's and women's teams traveled to Bethel where the women took third and the men took fifth.

The women's team finished with a score of 88 with Xochitl Garcia leading the way in sixth place.

The men's team had a team score of 137, led by Jacob Harberts in seventh.

Top Performers

Women's Race

Xochitl Garcia: 19:23, 6th

Men's Race

Jacob Harberts: 26:31.8, 7th

Comments / 0

