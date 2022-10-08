College Roundup: Adrian women's golf in first after Day 1 of fall final
BATTLE CREEK — The Adrian College women's golf team is in first place at the Bedford Valley Country Club as the Bulldogs shot 323 on Day 1 of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fall Final.
The Bulldogs have a nine shot lead on St. Mary's while Olivia Ohmer is in first place overall by six shots.
Top Performers
Adrian
Olivia Ohmer: 73, 1st
Lauren Reed: 82, t-7th
Riley Kleck/Taylor Ross: 84, t-12th
Adrian: Saturday (Oct. 8) Day 2 of MIAA Fall Final
VOLLEYBALL
Albion 3, Adrian 1
ALBION — The Bulldogs suffered their first MIAA loss of the season as it fell to the Britons in four sets.
Albion took the opening two sets, 25-14, 26-24, before the Bulldogs (9-6, 3-1 MIAA) won Set 3, 25-20. Albion would bounce back and finish the match off with a 25-15 victory.
Top Performers
Adrian
Hailey Farrell: 34 assists, 11 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills
Megan Feldmann: 9 kills, 3 digs, 1 block
Mallory Dorow: 9 kills, 1 dig
Up Next
Adrian: 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 8) at Siena Heights
CROSS COUNTRY
Bethel Invite
MISHAWAKA, Ind. — The Saints men's and women's teams traveled to Bethel where the women took third and the men took fifth.
The women's team finished with a score of 88 with Xochitl Garcia leading the way in sixth place.
The men's team had a team score of 137, led by Jacob Harberts in seventh.
Top Performers
Women's Race
Xochitl Garcia: 19:23, 6th
Men's Race
Jacob Harberts: 26:31.8, 7th
