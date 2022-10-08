ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellbrook, OH

Bellbrook, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Centerville High School football team will have a game with Bellbrook High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Centerville High School
Bellbrook High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Football

Comments / 0

 

Lewistown, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Northwestern High School - Springfield football team will have a game with Indian Lake on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Maria Stein, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Henry football team will have a game with Marion Local High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00.
MARIA STEIN, OH
WLWT 5

High school football recap: Sycamore at Mason

CINCINNATI — The battle of the skies rivalry between Sycamore and Mason is one of the best in the area and this year’s matchup stacked up to be much of the same, at least for a half. The two squads went toe to toe in the first half...
MASON, OH
linknky.com

Dayton dominates start to finish in 148th meeting at rival Bellevue

From the start of the 148th meeting between the two neighboring Ohio River rivals, the Dayton Greendevils (3-4 overall) dominated both lines of scrimmage and used their depth to squash the host Bellevue Tigers (0-7), 46-0. Dayton has won three straight in the “Battle for the Paddle” series outscoring Bellevue, 90-7 in the last two meetings.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

West Carrollton scrap yard fire continues

Authorities say the fire has been challenging to handle. Since it is a scrap yard, loud booms and explosions have been occurring. With unknown objects in the scrap pile, the team doesn’t necessarily know exactly what they’re uncovering.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dayton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sidney Daily News

Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes

On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy homecoming royalty crowned

TROY — Troy High School, along with three other Miami County high schools, crowned its 2022 homecoming king and queen during the past weekend. Troy’s royalty, crowned Friday, Sept. 30, had unique stories for both King Carter Evans and Queen Ally Wolfe. Wolfe comes from a family with...
TROY, OH
