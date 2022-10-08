ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Penn football hands New Prairie its first loss; takes hold of first in NIC rankings

By Justin Frommer
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

MISHAWAKA — Stick around Penn's football program long enough and know that when the calendar turns to October the Kingsmen are usually playing some of their best football. It's almost cyclical, season after season. Head coach Cory Yeoman's process to getting his team there is specifically geared toward that.

Schedule hard non-conference games. Take the lumps and losses. Learn and grow and just before playoff time like the Penn team the South Bend-area comes to expect.

A month ago, Penn had dropped it second consecutive game when it traveled to St. Xavier (Cincinnati) a week after hosting Indianapolis Cathedral. Sure enough, here were the Kingsmen again, peaking at just the right time, knocking off previously undefeated and 4A No. 4 New Prairie, 21-0 in an almost flawless performance.

"We went into NIC play and from that point on we turned it up a notch and that is what we have been doing," Penn cornerback Vincent Horner said. "A couple weeks in a row we have just been on a roll. Offense and defense we are just rolling."

More high school football scores: H.S. football: SB Adams brings fight, but Jimtown prevails

Rolling may be an understatement. Penn has now won four consecutive games, two of which against previously undefeated Northern Indiana Conference teams. The Kingsmen have outscored their opponents 124-23 during that span, and after Friday night, haven't allowed a point for 10 consecutive quarters.

"The magic is in the players," Yeoman said. "They make it go. It is how they handle their craft, what they do in practice and how they play in games. They just bought into the idea of trying to get better every day."

Friday night was as good as Penn has looked on both sides of the ball all season. Its offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage to the tune of 288 rushing yards on 55 carries and three touchdowns, all by quarterback Nolan McCullough.

The defense did its part, holding one of the area's most explosive offenses to 104 total yards and forcing two turnovers, a fumble and interceptions, both by Horner.

"I'm just glad how our defense tackled in space and flew to the football," Yeoman said. "We knew we weren't going to stop them completely because they are too good for that, but I was proud of the way they played."

New Prairie (7-1, 3-1 NIC) had scored 91 points over its last two games behind the two-headed backfield of quarterback Marshall Kmiecik and running back Noah Mungia. In the end, its offense managed just six first downs and zero passing yards.

High school football highlights: H.S. football quick hits: Jimtown gets past Adams; LaVille now only area unbeaten

Whatever was working before, Penn had an answer for all of it. Now, one week before the postseason (The IHSAA sectional draw on Sunday), the Cougars are looking for answers.

"Extremely impressed with Penn's ability to be physical up front, wear us down over time," New Prairie head coach Casey McKim said. "Offensively I felt like we were close multiple times, but were missing that one key element that made plays or a series of plays turn into more success. Just missing kind of those things."

The Cougars don't have a pushover to help find those before things get real as they finish the regular season at home against Elkhart next week. Penn (6-2, 4-0 NIC) can clinch the East-West Division title with a win over South Bend Adams.

Sitting at 2-2 in the middle of September, that may have been hard to believe.

Of course, these Kingsmen understand how things work. It's the process, and one that seems to annually end with Penn being the team to watch.

"Our coaches make sure we stay on track, keep our heads up and keep moving," Horner said. "I think there is another level (we can take). All of these guys have seen it at practice. We know what we are capable of.

"This was a very good game, but I think we got more."

New Prairie 0 0 0 0 0
Penn 7 7 0 7 21

P: Nolan McCullough 37 run (PAT GOOD, 1:32 1Q)

P: McCullough 6 run (PAT GOOD, 4:09 2Q)

P: McCullough 10 run (PAT GOOD, 9:57 4Q)

Statistic New Prairie Penn
First downs 6 21
Yards rushing 104 288
Yards passing 0 64
Comp.-att.-int. 0-6-1 6-11-1
Punts 5 3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 2-8 2-20

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Penn football hands New Prairie its first loss; takes hold of first in NIC rankings

