Friday night lights: KC-area high school football scores for Missouri and Kansas teams
Here are the scores from high school football games around the Kansas City metro in Missouri and Kansas:
For more coverage of high school football around the KC metro, check out The Star’s coverage partner for high school football: PrepsKC.com .
Thursday’s results
Mill Valley 58, Shawnee Mission South 6
Olathe Northwest 28, Shawnee Mission East 14
Liberal 40, Appleton City 22
Friday’s results
Adrian 50, Crest Ridge with Chilhowee 8
Archie 70, Jasper 20
Atchison 70, Topeka Highland Park 56
Baldwin 42, Osawatomie 14
Basehor-Linwood 32, Lansing 26
Bishop Ward 55, Santa Fe Trail 28
Blue Valley 14, Blue Valley North 7
Blue Valley Northwest 35, Blue Valley Southwest 14
Burlingame 63, Maranatha Christian 14
Carrollton 26, Lexington 0
Center 62, Odessa 14
De Soto 24, Piper 0
Drexel 54, Greenfield 0
East Buchanan 62, Plattsburg 6
Eudora 55, Schlagle 7
Fort Osage 68, Truman 13
Gardner Edgerton 35, Lawrence 7
Grain Valley 52, Columbia Hickman 20
Grandview 26, Ruskin 8
Harrisonville 35, Clinton 7
KC East Christian 70, Keytesville 24
Kearney 53, Raytown South 12
Lafayette County 76, Knob Noster 0
Lawrence Free State 27, Shawnee Mission North 21
Lawson 45, North Platte 12
Lee’s Summit 41, Park Hill 40
Lee’s Summit North 28, Liberty 6
Liberty North 41, Blue Springs South 7
Lincoln Prep 42, Oak Grove 22
Louisburg 49, Tonganoxie 0
McLouth 34, Valley Falls 28
Mid-Buchanan 21, Penney 8
Oak Park 13, North Kansas City 6
Olathe North 69, Shawnee Mission West 7
Olathe South 25, Shawnee Mission Northwest 18
Olathe West 28, Olathe East 13
Orrick 50, Norborne 28
Ottawa 35, Bonner Springs 28
Pembroke Hill 48, East 6
Platte County 38, Belton 8
Pleasant Hill 43, Warrensburg 21
Raymore-Peculiar 50, Lee’s Summit West 30
Raytown 36, William Chrisman 22
Richmond 26, Holden 20
Rockhurst 35, Blue Springs 21
Sherwood 14, El Dorado Springs 10
Silver Lake 41, Pleasant Ridge 6
Slater 39, Lone Jack 13
Smithville 63, Winnetonka 0
Spring Hill 42, Paola 21
St. James Academy 35, Blue Valley West 28
St. Joseph Central 53, Excelsior Springs 47
St. Joseph Christian 68, Northland Christian 0
St. Michael the Archangel 54, Southeast 0
St. Pius X 30, St. Joseph Benton 6
St. Thomas Aquinas 29, Bishop Miege 26
Staley 34, Park Hill South 21
Sumner Academy 56, Northeast 0
Tipton 56, Midway 6
Topeka Seaman 56, Leavenworth 13
Topeka West 26, Turner 21
Van Horn 59, Summit Christian 0
Wamego 35, Shawnee Heights 6
Washington 22, Wyandotte 0
Wellsville 49, Prairie View 14
West Platte 10, Lathrop 8
Windsor 40, Wellington-Napoleon 13
Saturday’s games
Hogan Prep 24, Father Tolton 14
University Academy 38, Central 0
