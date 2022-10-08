ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘RHOSLC’ star Jen Shah’s sentencing postponed in fraud case

By Sophia Melissa Caraballo Piñeiro
 2 days ago

What she wants, she gets.

Jen Shah’s sentencing has been postponed in her federal fraud case, according to court documents obtained by Page Six.

On Thursday, United States attorney Damian Williams filed a letter requesting that Shah’s sentencing be moved from Nov. 18, 2022, to Dec. 15, 2022, due to a “scheduling conflict on the part of several members of the Government team.” Judge Sidney H. Stein approved the request shortly after.

Ironically, Dec. 15 is Shah’s close friend Meredith Marks’ birthday.

Back in July, the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star pleaded guilty at a surprise hearing after originally denying claims she committed wire fraud in connection with a telemarking scheme.

“We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry,” the reality star said in court, according to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press .

In return for her guilty plea, the US attorney agreed to drop the conspiracy to commit money laundering charges. Shah, 49, is facing up to 30 years in prison.

She was accused of allegedly scamming people over 55 out of their money.
Alec Tabak

The Bravolebrity allegedly scammed hundreds of people , mainly the elderly, out of money along with her assistant, Stuart Smith.

Shah has yet to address her new plea and up until then had vehemently denied the allegations and attributed her wealth to “direct response marketing.”

The reality star previously bragged about how much money she made on “RHOSLC.”
Chris Haston/Bravo via Getty Ima

The fraudster even bragged about how much money she had in a newly released interview from Season 1 of “RHOSLC.”

“What I’ve done for the last 20 years is direct response marketing. I make millions,” she bragged in a 2019 confessional. “Hey, you’ve gotta do what you’ve gotta do for money. I’m like the Wizard of Oz.”

Community Policy