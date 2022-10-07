Read full article on original website
City of Richmond hires first director for Office of Sustainability
According to a release on Oct. 7 from the Office of the Mayor, Laura Thomas was previously the Sustainability Program Administrator for the City of Largo, Florida, and has experience in sustainability and resilience with a focus on equity.
Bus wait times are 'a challenge,' Chesterfield student says
Some students are having having to wait roughly 45 minutes at school for the bus to pick them up to take them home, according to some Chesterfield families.
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
Gov. Youngkin announces more than $257,000 in grants for main street revitalization projects
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday, Oct. 7, that grants totaling more than $257,000 through the Virginia Main Street Program will be administered to 16 communities across the state.
Chesterfield County proposes new use for old Matoaca Elementary
The old Matoaca elementary School, built in 1937, has lain empty since Spring 2021, when the last students walked out of its doors. Now, Chesterfield County is proposing a new use for the site that would see extensive renovation of the school building and grounds.
Broad Street to close in downtown Richmond over the weekend
The City of Richmond's Department of Public Works has announced that there will be closures along Broad Street over the weekend.
Chesterfield could've offered cheaper curbside recycling option to all families
A decision to end Chesterfield curbside recycling services through a provider that partners with several other Central Virginia localities will have implications that go beyond increased costs.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
As cold weather nears, when will Richmond build a 24/7 shelter?
Several months ago, CBS 6 shared that plans for a 24-hour shelter for the homeless stalled after Commonwealth Catholic Charities pulled out of the partnership with Richmond to complete the project.
Event in Goochland has fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks and fireworks
The event, which kicks off Fire Prevention Week, features demonstrations, fire-rescue exhibits, food trucks, and much more.
Police respond to active chemical leak at AdvanSix plant in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield Police, first responders, and additional units are on scene at a chemical plant in Chester for an active chemical leak that began Saturday morning.
Multi-vehicle wreck snarled traffic on I-95 north in Richmond
A multi-vehicle wreck has closed Interstate 95 north and snarled traffic in Richmond Sunday afternoon.
WRIC TV
October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia, according to the DMV
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to research by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), October is the most dangerous month to drive in Virginia. Because of this, the Virginia State Police and 19 local police agencies are teaming up for a new campaign to prevent crashes and reduce injuries this month.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
Chesterfield parents say school bus driver threatened their children with broom
An investigation is underway after parents of Swift Creek Elementary School students say their children were threatened by their bus driver.
Police investigating three-car crash on I-95 at Exit 76A in Richmond
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that due to a multi-vehicle crash, all northbound lanes on Interstate 95 are currently closed near the Interstate 64/7th Street Exit, or mile marker 75, in Richmond.
There’s a mental health crisis in Virginia emergency rooms — Will anything be done?
New data has shed light on an emerging crisis in Virginia Hospitals. The cost of an emergency room visit has risen dramatically since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, even as the emergency room increasingly becomes a place of last resort for those struggling with serious mental illnesses.
WRIC TV
West Henrico residents wake up to shocking news after shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some residents living in Avana Copper Spring Apartments just learned of an early morning shooting in their neighborhood, leaving one person with serious injuries. Henrico Police officers and first responders arrived at Windy Cove Court, just off of Coppermill Trace and the 9400 block...
‘Scarytown’ to return to Richmond in annual downtown Halloween event
Carytown will transform into "Scarytown" at the end of the month for the downtown destination's annual Halloween celebration.
WTOP
VCU sees decrease in alcohol violations, some students say marijuana is why
The number of people were caught committing alcohol violations at Virginia Commonwealth University in downtown Richmond, Virginia, is down from previous years, according to the school’s annual crime report released by its police department. At VCU’s Monroe Park Campus — home to most of the school’s undergraduates, according to...
