Houston Cougars rally to stun Tigers

The Memphis Tigers are known for slow offensive starts and hefty second-half scoring, but it was Houston who pulled that card on Friday to rally and edge the Tigers, 33-32.

The Cougars trailed by 10 at halftime and trailed by 19 points heading early in the fourth quarter before staging a comeback to hand Memphis its second loss of the season. Houston scored 26 fourth-quarter points and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 18 seconds left.

Everything seemed to be going well for Memphis after a 41-yard touchdown pass from receiver Gabriel Rogers to Asa Martin pushed the lead to 26-7 with 14:50 left in the final quarter. The Cougars outscored Memphis 26-6 after that score to complete the comeback.

Memphis falls to 4-2 and 2-1 in the American conference while the Cougars improve to 3-3 and 1-1 in the AAC.

The Tigers scored a touchdown on the opening drive for the first time in four weeks when running back Brandon Thomas scored on a 3-yard run. Tight end Caden Prieskorn scored his sixth touchdown of the year to help the Tigers take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Houston quarterback Will Tune cut the Memphis lead to 14-7 in the second quarter with a quarterback sneak at the goal line. The Cougars hadn’t scored more than seven points in the second quarter all year and it appeared they were going to break that threshold with a 21-yard field goal right before the half after the Tigers pushed their lead to 17-7 with a 36-yard field goal. But, Houston kicker Bubba Baxa missed the kick and the Tigers kept the 10-point lead.

Both teams entered the game averaging over 20 points per game after halftime. The Tigers finished with 15 second-half points and Friday was the first time they didn’t score their most points in the fourth quarter. The 14-point first quarter bested the 12-point fourth total. Houston had a 26-point second half which were all scored in the final quarter.