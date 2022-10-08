Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHTS: Penn Girls Soccer captures state record 16th consecutive Sectional Title
SOUTH BEND — Trips to the IHSAA Regionals were on the line Saturday on pitches across Indiana. Penn girls soccer, who beat St. Joe in penalty kicks earlier this week to advance to the sectional final. The Kingsmen beat SB Adams, 1-1, and clinched the victory in penalty kicks,...
Notre Dame football: Recent ranking show how worthless they are
The Notre Dame football team continues to be unranked despite three straight victories, as rankings continue to show how worthless they are. On Saturday night, the Notre Dame football team took on the No. 16 team in the country in the BYU Cougars. For the Irish, this was a chance to get back on the national scene, as they had not received a single AP Poll vote in the previous three weeks.
hometownnewsnow.com
Gutsy Slicers Knock Off Michigan City
(MICHIGAN CITY, IN) - The La Porte Slicers, playing their most complete game of the year, spoiled Michigan City's Homecoming with a hard-fought 21-12 win. La Porte received the opening kickoff. After picking up one first down, the Slicers faced a 3rd down and 19 from their own 28. Michigan City dialed up a blitz, but the Slicer coaching staff called a middle screen pass to Kai Jones that worked perfectly. Jones caught the Dylan Salisbury pass around the line of scrimmage and sprinted 72 yards for the game's first score. Jack Doty kicked the extra point, but the play was whistled dead as Michigan City jumped offside. After the ball was moved to the 1 ½ yard line, La Porte elected to go for 2. The attempt failed, and the Slicers led 6-0 with 9:21 left in the first quarter after the five-play 72-yard drive.
kslsports.com
Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Loss To Notre Dame
LAS VEGAS – No. 16 BYU suffered its second loss of the season in a defeat at Allegiant Stadium to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish hosted the No. 16 Cougars at the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, October 8. Notre Dame...
goleafs.net
Brenneman finishes with a double-double as Goshen goes down in Gary
GARY, Ind. - In a break from the conference schedule, the Goshen women's volleyball team traveled to Gary on Saturday and lost in four sets to IU-Northwest. Goshen's best set was a 25-22 win in the third. The Leafs had 15 kills and just four errors in that set alone. This came after a second set where Goshen scored 11 points and had just six kills.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Hobart All-Conference football player Elizjah Wilson is dead
Elizjah Wilson was an All-Northwest Crossroads Conference first-team player last year for Hobart. Wilson was a part of two sectional-winning teams and two regional-winning teams at Hobart. The massive offensive lineman passed away according to athletic director Mike Black. “It’s a really tragic day,” Black said. “I never heard anyone...
WANE-TV
Headed for Home: friend joins Mark Souder for one last baseball game
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For some of his 15 years representing northeast Indiana in Congress, Mark Souder’s district included parts of Elkhart County. Which is how he met Vince Turner. “When I was at Bashor Children’s Home, he came and toured and wanted to see what we...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: DW Styles healing through fashion
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A South Bend designer, who says fashion saved his life, stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate on 16 News Now Sunday Morning. We learned about Darris White, known as DW Styles, and his mental health journey through fashion when he headlined the Forecast of Fashion show back in July.
22 WSBT
Delta phases out flight from South Bend to Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Delta Airline flyers out of South Bend will soon have one fewer option for connecting flights, or even a direct flight. The carrier is ending the South Bend to Detroit flight, which was often used to connect to flights out east. This change is...
Let’s get ready to shovel—the approaching 2022-23 snow season
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
nomadlawyer.org
VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA
Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
abc57.com
Kite surfer rescued from Lake Michigan
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- Officials received a report that a kite surfer was pulled out of Lake Michigan on Saturday in the late afternoon, at Washington Park, according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Their condition at this time is unknown.
wfft.com
Freeze Watch Saturday Morning
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A Freeze Watch is in effect Saturday morning for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Wabash and Kosciusko counties Saturday morning. If you have any tender plant that you want to keep alive, cover up or bring...
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
Train Ride From Hell FINALLY Arrives In Chicago From Michigan
You know a train ride is bad when its passengers are abandoning the train, practically in the middle of nowhere, before they reach their destination. But honestly, when you hear about this train ride from Hell... I might be so inclined to have abandoned "ship" as well. It was a...
WNDU
Michigan City officials investigating pair of early Sunday house fires
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City fire officials are investigating a pair of house fires that happened early Sunday morning. Firefighters were first called to a home on Ohio Street around 3:30a.m. About 45 minutes into fighting that fire, they were called to another house fire along E. Home Street.
22 WSBT
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI Valparaiso High School Homecoming Festivities
During the week of September 19-23, Valparaiso High School (VHS) engaged in many different homecoming activities. The week featured spirit dress-up days, a parade, a tailgate, a football game, and a homecoming dance. “This week is just a great way to get people to take part in school activities and...
nwi.life
249,600 sq. ft. building at 4400 Homerlee Ave. makes history in East Chicago
For the first time in 25 years, East Chicago has a brand-new building. Located at 4400 Homerlee Ave., this 249,600 sq. ft. building sits on 14.5 acres and features 20 expandable exterior docks, 35 trailer parking stalls, and 286 car parking stalls. Its proximity to Chicago, I-90 and I-80/94 expressways, and Walmart and FedEx distribution facilities make it a prime location for any company.
